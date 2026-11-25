Snowmass NYE Torchlight Parade
Snowmass NYE Torchlight Parade
Close out 2026 with the New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade on Fanny Hill. Skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and up are invited to join in the fun making wide turns down the mountain with LED torches that illuminate the night sky and snow with a festive glow.
Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Snowmass Tourism
970-922-2233
guestservices@snowmasstourism.com
Fanny Hill, Snowmass Village