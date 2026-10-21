Spooktacular Creepy Crafts

Bring the whole family to Anderson Ranch to celebrate Halloween!

Dress in your Halloween costume and make a spooky craft, go trick-or-treating through our artist studios, and compete in the costume contest while you enjoy hot chocolate and Halloween treats. It’s hair-raising fun for the whole family!

The costume contest will take place at 4:15PM. Awards will be given out for “Most Creative” and “Best Homemade Costume.”

Free and open to the public. Don’t forget to BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket)!