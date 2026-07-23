Join CoPIRG Foundation and Eco-Cycle for a local release of our 10th annual State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report.

The report will look back at the progress Colorado has made to reduce, reuse, recycle and compost. Report authors will highlight the various ways Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley have been leaders in cutting waste. The groups will be joined by Aspen Mayor Rachael Richards and other local experts to discuss why the area has prioritized zero waste policies and provide details on some of the key programs.