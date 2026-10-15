Ready to refresh your closet without spending a dime? Swap It Like It's Hot returns to the Basalt Regional Library this October!

Bring your gently loved clothes, clear out your closet, and discover amazing new-to-you styles from your neighbors. Whether you're hunting for cozy fall layers, a statement jacket, kids' clothes, or the perfect pair of boots, you never know what treasures you'll find.

Come for the clothes, stay for the fun! We'll have food, drinks, and activities for all ages, making it the perfect fall outing. Grab your friends, browse the racks, and leave with a whole new look.