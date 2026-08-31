Join us on Sunday, December 13, for The Little Nell’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration, a cherished holiday tradition in partnership with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. From 5:00–7:00 pm, our Wine Bar and Courtyard will transform into a festive winter wonderland, with the tree lighting ceremony taking place at 5:30 pm.

Celebrate the season with freshly baked cookies, rich hot cocoa, and warm apple cider prepared by our pastry chefs as the Aspen High School choir fills the air with beloved holiday carols. Visit with the Aspen Animal Shelter, take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy enchanting performances by DanceAspen throughout the celebration. Gather with friends, family, and neighbors to share in the joy of the holidays and welcome the magic of winter at The Little Nell.

