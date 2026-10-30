The Taste: A Benefit for Basalt Public Schools
The Taste: A Benefit for Basalt Public Schools
Every November, BEF throws a party for our three schools. The Taste brings the whole valley together for one night of really good food, drinks and neighbors. The best restaurants, caterers and chefs in the valley set up shop, the wine and local beer are flowing, and you'll run into friends, neighbors and the teachers who make our schools what they are.
And every ticket, auction bid, and sponsorship goes right back to Basalt Public Schools.
Downtown Basalt
$150
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Basalt Education Foundation
Downtown Basalt