© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Taste: A Benefit for Basalt Public Schools

The Taste: A Benefit for Basalt Public Schools

Every November, BEF throws a party for our three schools. The Taste brings the whole valley together for one night of really good food, drinks and neighbors. The best restaurants, caterers and chefs in the valley set up shop, the wine and local beer are flowing, and you'll run into friends, neighbors and the teachers who make our schools what they are.

And every ticket, auction bid, and sponsorship goes right back to Basalt Public Schools.

Downtown Basalt
$150
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Basalt Education Foundation
Downtown Basalt