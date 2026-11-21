Join us for Thunderchat with Dr. Heather Kelley, moderated by Hattie Rensberry. Scholar, artist, educator, and theatre-maker, Heather explores the fascinating intersection of theatre, spirituality, and the supernatural. Heather brings a wealth of performance experience and academic expertise to her research into theatre ghostlore and haunted stages. From reported hauntings in historic American theatres to the ghosts that linger in our collective imagination, this conversation promises to explore the spooky, surprising, and sometimes unexplainable side of the theatrical world. Don't miss this intriguing evening of theatre, storytelling, and things that go bump in the night.