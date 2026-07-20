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Unplugged Afternoon: Winnie the Pooh's 100th Birthday

Unplugged Afternoon: Winnie the Pooh's 100th Birthday

A screen-free gathering presented by Anderson Ranch, Explore Books, and the Roaring Fork Digital Wellness Coalition. Enjoy storytelling, hands-on artmaking, and browsing beloved books in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

Explore Books
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Explore Books
221 E Main St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com
https://www.explorebooksellers.com/