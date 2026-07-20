Unplugged Afternoon: Winnie the Pooh's 100th Birthday
Unplugged Afternoon: Winnie the Pooh's 100th Birthday
A screen-free gathering presented by Anderson Ranch, Explore Books, and the Roaring Fork Digital Wellness Coalition. Enjoy storytelling, hands-on artmaking, and browsing beloved books in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.
Explore Books
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com