Decades Away: DACA recipients return to Mexico for the first time

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) gives temporary protection and work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. Several DACA recipients, who grew up in the Colorado River Valley received federal travel permits to return to Mexico, where they were born. In this three-part series, these DACA holders grapple with the risks and benefits of international travel, and connect with their origins.