Decades Away: DACA recipients return to Mexico for the first time

In 2023, Alan Muñoz helped launch the Civic Leader Education and Advocacy Program with Voces Unidas in Mexico City. Before this year’s program in May, Muñoz traveled to Mexico early to see his family in Calvillo Aguascalientes, many of whom he had never met. This is the final story in a three-part series documenting the journeys of DACA recipients in Mexico.
‘It opened my eyes’: First trip to Mexico provides perspective and opportunity to local DACA recipientBefore this summer, Miguel González, an apprentice electrician who grew up in the Colorado River Valley, only knew stereotypes of his home country. However, a travel permit that allowed him to fly internationally as a DACA recipient in May gave him a vision of real Mexico and helped him fulfill an application requirement for his green card. This is the second story in a three-part series documenting the journeys of DACA recipients in Mexico.
‘That little puzzle piece that I needed’: DACA recipient returns to Mexico for the first time in 25 yearsLuz Galaviz, a third grade teacher in Rifle, normally can’t travel abroad due to her immigration status. But after securing advance parole in May, she flew to Mexico City for a leadership conference with Glenwood Springs nonprofit Voces Unidas, despite concerns that she may not be allowed back into the U.S. This is the first story in a three-part series documenting the journeys of DACA recipients in Mexico and how the trips could change their lives in the Colorado River Valley.