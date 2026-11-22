Police were called to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting on Wednesday when an internet-famous conservative activist attempted to read a sexually explicit section from “American Psycho,” which he said was in a high school library.

The speaker, North Carolina-based pastor John Amanchukwu, said he was invited to speak at the meeting by Roaring Fork parents who were concerned about the school district’s sex education curriculum, which he argued was “indoctrination” of children with how it taught anatomy and sexual orientation.

Shortly after Amanchukwu began his public comment, school board members paused the meeting and left the room. Amanchukwu remained at the speaker’s table, reading the passage from the book and criticizing the school board members for leaving.

The crowded chambers, which were standing room only, slowly emptied, as multiple parents — many of whom were there to support the renewal of the contracts of their charter schools — took their children into the lobby.

A Carbondale police officer escorted Amanchukwu into the foyer of the building and told him that he could be trespassing. No arrest was made or citation issued.

Drew Shaw / Aspen Daily News Sergeant Paul Lazo of the Carbondale Police Department speaks to John Amanchukwu about why he should leave the Roaring Fork School District’s office on Wednesday.

Support for charter school

Until Amanchukwu’s comments, the evening had seen 10 speakers, a large majority of whom expressed to the board their appreciation for two charter schools, Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale Community School. The board unanimously approved the renewal of RFSD’s contracts with the schools later in the meeting. Those renewals are subject to a successful negotiation and execution of new charter contracts.

Multiple parents said the school was the only one that worked for their children, and they appreciated Two Rivers’ smaller classrooms and understanding of their children’s specific needs.

“Older students look out for younger ones,” said Aimee Cullwick, a former teacher in the district and mother of several current and former Roaring Fork students. “Teachers and administration all know every student’s name, and because of this, conflict is always met with understanding and communication.”

When Amanchukwu took his seat in front of the microphone, he asked parents to remove their children from the room before he read the portion of the book.

Board president Jonathan Delk told him that it was against the school district’s policy to read explicit material. The policy states that “remarks must be suitable for an audience that includes kindergarten through 12th-grade students.”

“Well,” Amanchukwu said, “parents, I’m just going to read it.”

After his microphone was turned off and the meeting paused, he stayed at the front of the room for several minutes before leaving. He addressed multiple parents who told him that he was disrupting the peace of the meeting and that his faith values should be taught at home, not enforced in school.

Amanchukwu has a national reputation for creating similar fallouts in school board meetings across the country, including Florida and Tennessee, often by reading portions from explicit books.

Drew Shaw / Aspen Daily News Roaring Fork school board president Jonathan Delk walks out of the room after pausing the meeting on Wednesday.

Sex ed curriculum

The comments concerned the school district’s use of the 3Rs curriculum — Rights, Respect, Responsibility — that the school board adopted over three years ago, but has continued to be the subject of scrutiny from some of the district’s parents.

The school district explains its use of the 3Rs on its website , citing evidence that “consistently shows that high-quality sexuality education delivers positive health outcomes with lifelong impacts.” It says that adolescents “are more likely to delay the onset of sexual activity” when they are better informed about their sexuality, sexual health and rights.

The website states that every parent will be notified at least two weeks in advance of a 3Rs lesson, and that they can opt their child out of any lessons they are not comfortable with.

Starting in kindergarten, Roaring Fork requires lessons identifying a “safe touch” from an “unsafe touch.” In first grade, students learn the basic definitions of “reproduction,” and in second grade, they learn to identify at least four parts of the male and female genitals, according to a sample curriculum posted on Roaring Fork School District’s website .

In fifth grade, students learn to “distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and explain how they might differ,” per the posted curriculum. Later, in high school, the curriculum goes deeper into topics like gender identity and birth control.

The online curriculum details are accompanied by public PowerPoint presentations of lessons. That accessibility followed board meetings in which parents pushed back on the 3Rs, according to the Sopris Sun .

After leaving the building, Amanchukwu told the Aspen Daily News that he feels the need to travel the country and speak to school boards “because we don’t have enough [parents] doing it,” and that he feels the curriculum “assaults the soul” of a student.

Mike Rooding, who said he was a father in the area, said he was in “100% agreement” with Amanchukwu, and that he feels that other parents have been “silenced” when they’ve tried to publicly push back against the 3R’s curriculum.

Superintendent Anna Cole deferred comments on the 3Rs to a statement she made over the spring. At the time, she said that the school district had landed on the curriculum by assembling a committee of current health educators, school nurses and other stakeholders. Their goal, she said, was to find a curriculum available in English and Spanish that would adhere to research on best practices preventing child sexual abuse and Colorado’s guidelines.

“That is why we ultimately landed on this set of lessons to recommend and require,” Cole said. “At the same time, we recognized this is controversial, and a lot of families are not OK with us teaching their kids this, and so we wanted to make sure that we had an opt-out process that felt clear and transparent.”

After the public comments, the school board meeting went on as planned.