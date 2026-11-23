The city of Aspen will join Aspen One in challenging the federal government’s decision to repeal longstanding greenhouse gas regulations.

The Aspen City Council voted 4-1 on Nov. 10 to join Aspen One’s amicus brief — which allows organizations that are not official parties in lawsuits to file arguments supporting the legal challenge — arguing the detrimental effects on the ski town’s economy of failing to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided in February to rescind a 2009 finding that greenhouse gas emissions threaten public health and welfare.

The greenhouse gas endangerment finding concluded that greenhouse gas emissions are considered air pollutants under the Clean Air Act and that they contribute to pollution that endangers public health or welfare. It laid the groundwork for greenhouse gas regulation in the U.S.

Aspen One argued in its brief that the EPA failed to consider “the concrete economic and operational consequences of unregulated greenhouse gas emissions for winter recreation businesses and the mountain communities they support.”

The company said the outdoor winter recreation industry is a “multi-billion-dollar economic engine that anchors the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Americans in rural and mountain communities, and the EPA did not consider future reduced snowpack, shorter and more volatile ski seasons, wildfire exposure and disrupted long-horizon investments as a result of unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions.

“Every degree of warming, every lost inch of snowpack, every increase in winter weather volatility, and every week shaved from the winter season as a result of the EPA’s rescission of the greenhouse gas Endangerment Finding threatens this economic ecosystem, the workers it employs, and the rural communities it sustains,” the brief states.

A majority of the city council voted in favor of signing onto the brief. The council did so at the request of Aspen One, according to a council memo.

Mayor Rachel Richards said she was “more than happy to support going forward in challenging what I see as a little gutting of the Environmental Protection Agency.”

“I find it hard to look aside from methane emissions, carbon emissions, any sort of noxious emissions that are on the Front Range creating the brown cloud,” Richards said. “We still have ozone problems on the Front Range. There’s a point at which our atmosphere affects all of our health and affects our environment.”

Councilwoman Christine Benedetti said she supported signing on because the economic impacts cited in Aspen One’s brief directly affect the community.

Councilman Bill Guth voted against joining the brief because he’s “opposed to federal lobbying or federal policymaking on behalf of the city of Aspen.”

“Regardless of the subject, I don’t feel comfortable doing that,” Guth said. “I think that there’s consequences here potentially and I’m not supportive of this.”

The city and Aspen One will join a growing list of local and state governments and health and environmental organizations challenging the EPA’s decision.