The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill seeking to expedite and cheapen energy production and infrastructure development, despite national concerns from environmental groups and tribal nations.

The Senate voted 62-33 in favor of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 on Thursday, handing the bill to the House of Representatives. Colorado’s Democratic senators were split on the measure, with Sen. John Hickenlooper voting in favor and Sen. Michael Bennet voting against.

BAAJA reforms federal permitting processes by removing permit requirements for onshore oil and gas drilling on nonfederal land; accelerating energy projects; and making it easier for the federal government to greenlight interstate electricity transmission projects, among other init iatives, according to a congressional summary .

All of that has the goal of removing red tape for building out energy infrastructure, proponents argue, as well as potentially accelerating the country’s transition to renewable energy sources.

But since the bill was introduced on Sept. 30, several clauses have prompted public pushback.

The bill would severely limit future administrations and Congresses from canceling or correcting drilling and mining projects on public land. It would also impact tribal consultation regarding energy projects on shared lands.

The Wilderness Society, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit public lands advocacy group, argues the bill would broadly “expand industry access to public lands without adequate safeguards.”

“It would effectively hand over control of our public lands to oil and gas drilling, mining, AI data centers,” said Jim Ramey, the Wilderness Society’s Colorado state director. “Once permits are issued, it will be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to undo those.”

“Even if they’re issued illegally, even if new science comes to light, even if a community is vehemently opposed to whatever that project might be,” Ramey added.

While the bill paves the way for consumer price protections from high-demand projects like data centers, it limits the National Environmental Policy Act, expedites environmental reviews and narrows the scope of review for water quality certifications under the Clean Water Act.

Ramey said he’s concerned to see such a sweeping law introduced and advanced so rapidly during a lame-duck session of Congress, two months before Democrats take control of both the Senate and House of Representatives. Despite public concerns being voiced, the Senate passed the bill without time to consider amendments.

The legislation could have direct impacts on Pitkin and Garfield counties, which are roughly 85% and 60% public land, respectively. About 5,000 acres of Garfield County’s Roan Plateau is planned to be leased for oil and gas drilling in December, and communities in the Roaring Fork region have for decades fought off repeated drilling initiatives in the Thompson Divide, to great success.

If President Donald Trump were to sign the bill into law, prospective permits like those on the Roan Plateau would be nearly impossible to amend or cancel in the future, Ramey said. In the past 20 years, federal courts and the government have changed and halted drilling permits to preserve both areas — decisions that would likely not happen under the permitting bill.

“Once these places are lost, once they’re developed, they’re often lost forever,” Ramey said.

Tribal opposition

Tribal governments have opposed the bill, specifically for its limitations on national historic preservation law. They argue these cut them out of review processes.

Ira Matt, executive director of the National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, said in a statement that the bill “ignores the real causes of permitting delays and weakens requirements for federal agencies to consult with Tribal Nations and consider how projects could harm places of historic, cultural, or spiritual importance to us.”

Other organizations like the Native American Rights Fund have opposed the bill over concern that it would allow federal agencies to decide whether to consult Tribes by letting the agencies determine on their own if a project has “adverse effect” on a sacred cultural site.

“We should have helped shape this legislation. Instead, lawmakers developed a bill changing our protections without meaningful government-to-government consultation,” said Harry Antonio Jr., governor and chief executive officer of the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico.

Antonio Jr. spoke at a Nov. 9 rally in Washington, D.C., against the bill.

Colorado senators defend decision

In a statement, Sen. Bennet said he opposed the legislation in part because it insufficiently ensured Tribal governments’ voice in land use decisions. He said it also “fundamentally overhauls” how the government engages with local communities about projects as they move through the permitting process.

Bennet added that, while the electric grid needs improvement and new energy sources, “permitting reform is complex, and the details matter.”

“I am concerned that not all perspectives were sufficiently heard during the drafting of this far-reaching piece of legislation,” Bennet’s statement read.

Hickenlooper, who for years has called for reforming what he said is “all too often a decades-long timeline to build new transmission lines and clean energy projects,” defended his support for the bill.

“Where we’ve landed isn’t perfection,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “But it is progress toward delivering on our promise to bring down prices, hold Big Tech accountable, and stop the Trump administration’s attacks on clean energy. Our work with Tribal Nations and environmental groups doesn’t end with today’s vote. We’ll keep pushing to address their concerns.”

His statement cited an analysis that found the bill would create up to 105,600 trades and manufacturing jobs over the next 15 years and require data centers to pay an estimated $55 billion in increased energy costs over the next decade. According to the study, the bill could also nearly double the amount of solar and wind that can connect to the grid and save $19 billion in residential electricity bills over the next 14 years.

The bill will next go through the House of Representatives, which has voting days scheduled through Dec. 17. After that, House leaders will have to extend the session or call lawmakers back into session to pass the bill before the new Congress takes over on Jan. 3.

Until then, the permitting bill will compete for floor time against year-end deadlines, including a funding resolution to keep the government open through the holidays.