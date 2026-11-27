The ongoing efforts to secure the Shoshone Power Plant’s water rights for West Colorado have taken a “partnership of the entire West Slope,” and a major financial hurdle is nearly cleared.

The Colorado River Water Conservation District, a Glenwood Springs-based public water planning and policy agency, has raised $97.4 million of the $99 million needed to purchase the water rights from Xcel, the power plant’s owner. Shoshone sits in Glenwood Canyon roughly 7 miles east of Glenwood Springs and is key to sustaining Colorado River flows.

For roughly 20 years, the river district has sought to acquire the non-consumptive water rights, said Andy Mueller, general manager of the river district, at a Nov. 19 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting.

The Shoshone Power Plant is a large reason why the Colorado River around Glenwood Springs sees a somewhat consistent flow through the summer, even during drought years like 2026.

The rights secure a reported 1,408 cubic feet per second for the Western Slope — about 1 million acre-feet a year that significantly determines the health of recreation, wildlife, irrigation and drinking water of over 250 miles of the river’s ecosystem to the state line.

One of the Shoshone rights dates to 1902 for 1,250 cubic feet per second; the other dates to 1929 for 158 cubic feet per second. Because the rights are so old and senior, whoever owns them can demand that water from reservoirs be directed to the Colorado River instead of going to junior Front Range water providers, Mueller said.

The water district has garnered support from local, state and federal sources for its acquisition.

It’s combined $20 million of its own funds with another $20 million from Colorado’s water conservation board. The acquisition effort also received $40 million from the federal government, approved by both the Biden and Trump administrations.

Another $17.4 million has come from 42 municipalities from up and down the river. That includes $2 million from Glenwood Springs, $3 million from Garfield County (both of which were granted in 2024) and $1 million from Pitkin County , granted in 2025.

Smaller contributions from the region include $100,000 from the Basalt Water Conservancy District, $100,000 from Rifle, $25,000 from Parachute and $5,000 from the Mount Sopris Soil Conservation District. Aspen has filed a statement in support of the acquisition, provided that it does not hurt the city’s own water supplies.

For the last $1.6 million, Mueller said the river district is applying for a noncompetitive grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, an organization interested in preserving recreation opportunities along the Colorado River.

He asked Glenwood Springs City Council to join in support as a co-applicant for the grant, although the city will not take on any financial burdens associated with the application. City council members appeared supportive last week and said they’ll plan to vote on a resolution at their next meeting on Dec. 3.

With the $99 million secured, the river district will then look forward to its water court hearings, which are scheduled to start in July 2028, Mueller said.

Around 20 entities, including Glenwood Springs, have emerged in support of the water district’s acquisition; approximately 40 have emerged from the Front Range in opposition. Mueller said they seek for the water rights to “go away” so that they can secure the flow.

If Front Range parties can get rid of the Shoshone Power Plant’s water entitlements, they’ll be able to consume more water that would otherwise have been devoted to the Colorado River and Western Slope.

“Some of those Front Range opponents see this as an existential threat and as the only way they can get water to their interests in the future,” Mueller said.

Included in that opposition is Denver Water, which serves about 1.5 million people around Denver, and the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, which serves over 1.1 million people, primarily using water from the Colorado River Basin and Western Slope.

They have previously argued that the Colorado River District should not have a say in controlling a new Shoshone instream flow right, which is an authority normally possessed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board, according to Aspen Journalism.

Opponents have also disagreed with the Colorado River District’s estimates that Shoshone has historically used about 845,000 acre-feet a year, per Aspen Journalism. They argue that the river district’s numbers are inflated, and that the deal could result in an expansion of historic use.

Those disagreements are what the water court will resolve. Mueller said the Colorado River District is confident in its case, but he expects them to have to go to trial. Long before then, however, the River District expects to hear back from the Great Outdoors Colorado on their $1.6 million grant application in early 2027.