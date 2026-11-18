Garfield County commissioners approved the county’s $135.4 million 2027 budget on Monday, charting out its spending for the next year.

The adoption closes an over five-month process of the county’s budgeting committee scrutinizing revenues and expenses to close any shortfall as much as possible. The final spending gap of $10.9 million will be covered by dollars from the county’s healthy reserves.

“It’s a long and really engaged process,” said County Manager Fred Jarman at a Nov. 9 budget discussion.

2027’s budget spends roughly $1 million less than 2026’s.

It marks the second in a row that the county has seen a budget shortfall, primarily driven by declining property tax revenue from oil and gas operations. While the county has historically relied heavily on the industry’s operations over the resource-rich Piceance Basin , that revenue has recently fallen due to lower natural gas prices, declining production and stricter state regulations on the industry.

Meanwhile, expenses have gone up due to inflation, wage increases and state mandates, staff previously told commissioners.

In the weeks leading up to Monday’s vote, commissioners devoted $5.5 million to capital projects as different county departments made their cases for initiatives they’d like funding for, from equipment upgrades to road improvements.

Outside municipalities and organizations, as well, asked for dollars from the county’s discretionary budget to help fund initiatives like a makeover of downtown Parachute and a collaborative between municipalities focused on boosting the county’s energy efficiency. Commissioners devoted $5.9 million to discretionary spending.

Despite those demands, the final shortfall is about $1.4 million less than what was it on track to be in October.

Commissioners cut about $680,000 in expenses by freezing the hiring for four vacant positions, adding to an already existing hiring freeze in place from last year, according to a staff budgeting packet.

The county also delayed a few capital projects, including $350,000 for road improvements around Battlement Mesa. They’ll also purchase and upfit five new vehicles for the sheriff’s office instead of a planned nine, saving $440,000, according to county documents.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky noted on Monday that the county still has 13 unfrozen, vacant positions that the budget is devoting money to. For as long as those positions go unfilled, the unspent money will help fill the operating budget’s shortfall.

Staff won’t know how much it saved from vacant positions — as well as any other unspent dollars — until early 2028 when the budget is reconciled, Jarman said on Monday afternoon. They’ll find out how much has been saved over 2026 in January, he said.

The county’s budget funds 505.5 full-time positions, representing a decrease of one from 2026’s budget.

Commissioners’ spending cuts made room for the county to spend roughly $850,000 to merit wage increases of up to 5%. Those are in addition to countywide 3% raises that are meant to adjust salaries for cost of living increases.

The merit raises will give employees an opportunity to compensate for an increase to their share of health insurance costs.

Until last year, the county covered 100% of employees’ health insurance — including coverage for their dependents. In 2026, they started charging employees 20% of their dependents’ coverage.

This year, commissioners were facing another 20% increase in health insurance costs, Jankovsky said Nov. 9. They cut this down to a 4% increase.

“One of the greatest things that we had as a draw as a county is that we covered employees with health insurance,” said Commissioner Mike Samson at the Nov. 9 meeting.

Samson proposed dipping further into reserve funds for a further 1% wage increase to help offset additional healthcare costs. But this was talked down by other commissioners, who said they couldn’t justify dipping into reserves more than they already had on such short notice.

The county’s property tax will remain at 13.655 mills, or about $418 a year for a home valued at $500,000. The county has not raised property taxes in over 15 years, Jankovsky said.

“That’s $10 million out of this budget will come out of reserves, so it doesn’t take too long to realize how fast those reserves can drop,” he said. “I won’t be here, but at some point we’re going to have to look at asking for a tax increase.”

Jankovsky, the chair of the board who has long helped lead budget planning, will retire in January. The newly elected Jonathan Godes, a former mayor of Glenwood Springs, will replace him.