Aspen Psychedelic Symposium: What is Healing, What is Ceremony?

This event was recorded on June 2, 2023 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

The recent successful state passage of the Natural Medicine Health Act (Proposition 122) represents a massive shift in public perception regarding psychedelics. Colorado's ballot initiative was the first to decriminalize the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms and certain plant-based psychedelic substances in Colorado law for individuals aged 21 and over, and requires the state to establish a regulated system for accessing psychedelic mushrooms and additional plant-based psychedelic substances.

This day-long event was presented as a deep dive into the tradition, science, and advocacy behind integrating these life-saving medicines into modern culture. Panels throughout the day included experts from Colorado and across the country. Hear from groundbreaking researchers, scientists, doctors and others working in the field— alongside individuals who have had these life-changing experiences.

In this first panel of the day, “What is Healing, What is Ceremony?” panelists explored the history and contemporary practice of healing through plant-based medicines, exploring cultural and ceremonial use, the nature of healing, human experience and transformation with an overview of psychedelics today.

Panelists included Veronica Lightning Horse Perez and Remi Olajoyegbe, moderated by Jaz Cadoch.

Jaz Cadoch (moderator), cultural and medical anthropologist who has been studying the psychedelic movement since 2016; director of the Global Psychedelic Society, a collection of leaders of psychedelic societies around the world and co-founder of ALKEMI Consulting & Development

Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, trainer of NLP, TLT, Hypnosis and Life Coaches, Psychedelic Practitioner and Integration Specialist; Founder of Lightning Horse Healing Grounds; and co-Chief Proponent for the Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022 in Colorado

Remi Olajoyegbe, London-based coach to c-suite leaders, social entrepreneur, named one of the Top 100 Women in European Finance; selected in 2014 to be part of BBC's BAME (Black & Asian Minority Ethnic) Expert Voices; trained practitioner in systemic work, including family and organizational constellations; co-founder of Medicine Festival, launched in 2020, a Trustee of BOA Foundation and is an Advisory Board Member of Woven Science; for the last decade, Remi has worked with indigenous medicine tribes from Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Colombia, and her work includes integration coaching

Other events presented as part of this symposium include:

“Mental Health Breakthroughs” with Kevin Franciotti, Meg Richmond, and Matthew X. Lowe, moderated by Brandon Burns

“The Neuroscience of Psychedelics” with Court Wing, Dave Rabin, and Scott Thompson, moderated by Nicole Foerster

“Where do we go from here?” with Scarlet Masius, Kevin Matthews, and Natasia Poinsatte, moderated by Zach Leary

Keynote: "Speculations on the Antiquity of Human Consciousness” by Dennis McKenna

Please note: [Fireside Project] is a nonprofit organization which operates the Psychedelic Peer Support Line, the first national support line for people navigating psychedelic experiences - whether that experience happened a day or a decade ago. The organization also offers “identity-based integration support,” meaning that if you are Black, Indigenous, a person of color, a military veteran, or identify as transgender, you can ask to speak to someone sharing your identity. Call or text 62-FIRESIDE. Open everyday 11:00am - 11:00pm PT.

https://firesideproject.org/

