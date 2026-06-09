Wildfire closes I70 in South Canyon, second Thomasville fire spreads

This is a breaking news story, and Aspen Public Radio will provide updates as they become available.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions at mile marker 112 due to a brush fire in South Canyon.

The Paradise Creek Fire is estimated at 15 to 20 acres, and according to the wildfire monitoring app Watch Duty, it has a high spread potential. The fire is moving uphill, and crews have requested aerial resources.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department is responding and has requested mutual aid from Colorado River Fire Rescue.

A second 15-acre fire, now known as the Thomasville Fire, is burning northeast of Ruedi Reservoir, in Eagle County.

Watch Duty reports that the fire has a high potential to spread and is growing in an aspen grove. Some structures are also threatened.

Units are currently on the scene. Two helicopters have been requested, and an air attack is in progress.