Kyle McKinnonCapitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Kyle McKinnon is the Capitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience primarily producing a variety of shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.
Before moving to Colorado, Kyle worked in various outlets across the country, including Delaware Public Media in Wilmington, Del., WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, and Capital Public Radio in Northern California. Kyle helped to shape coverage on everything from politics and social issues to the arts and environment. Originally from Wisconsin, Kyle started his career as a sports reporter and spent about ten years in Ohio before leaving the Midwest. If you have story ideas, tips, or feedback, you can reach Kyle at kyle.mckinnon@kunc.org.
Two bills passed in Colorado's special session aim to safeguard safety-net programs. One boosts state funding for SNAP food assistance, the other guarantees Medicaid coverage at Planned Parenthood clinics.
More veterans are getting care outside of the VA through private providers. The agency says it expands access, but many fear it's eroding specialized services.
The Colorado Chamber hosted a panel with all eight of Colorado's U.S. House members, focusing on the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" and its potential impacts on the state's business community.
Dozens of new Colorado laws take effect this week and they cover more than you might expect.
The state legislature's Youth Advisory Council presented more than a dozen policy proposals to lawmakers this week.