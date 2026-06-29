Firefighters killed while battling Snyder fire in Western Colorado identified

Updated at 10:24 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026

The three firefighters killed Saturday while battling a fire along the Utah/Colorado border were operating out of a Rifle Helitack crew deployed in the area.

Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama; Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona; and Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan, were identified as the deceased in a Department of Interior press release Monday morning.

The three died while engaged in “initial attack operations” on the Knowles Fire, which is now referred to as the Snyder Fire. In the release, U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said the firefighters “embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service.”

“We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens,” Fennessy said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss.”

In a statement Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated by the loss of three heroic firefighters who died in the line of duty.”

“To the loved ones of those lost, and to their fellow crew members — some who are still battling the flames — know that the State of Colorado mourns alongside you,” he said.

Polis has declared a state of emergency and is deploying the National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts. According to a state release, multiple Colorado agencies, including the divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are coordinating the state’s involvement in response, recovery, and mitigation efforts on the fire.

Snyder fire

Colorado's largest active wildfire has grown to more than 28,000 acres after merging with at least two others in western Mesa County.

The Snyder fire, sparked by lightning last week near the Colorado-Utah border, exhibited extreme fire behavior Sunday, allowing it to merge with neighboring fires to the east. The combined fires are currently 0% contained.

The Snyder-Mesa Fire is burning in a rugged, rural area far from large towns and cities, but some homes in the small community of Glade Park have been given pre-evacuation orders.

The Red Cross has moved the evacuation center to Grand Junction High School. The Mesa County Fairgrounds is providing shelter for livestock and other animals.

The fire has forced the closure of nearby public lands in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for that region of western Colorado today until 8 p.m. and a fire weather watch until June 30 at 9 p.m., with forecasters warning that strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels could lead to rapid fire growth.

Fire officials say similar extreme fire behavior is expected throughout the day and firefighters are evaluating conditions to determine the safest and most effective suppression tactics.

A Complex Incident Management Team is scheduled to assume command of the fire at 6 p.m. Monday.

Gold Mountain fire

Farther south, the Gold Mountain fire near Ouray was caused by a tree falling on a power line. It has burned 4,276 acres since ignition on Saturday.

As fire activity increased overnight, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office expanded Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders, telling residents in several neighborhoods north of the city to leave immediately.

The current evacuation orders include the Panoramic Heights and Lake Lenore areas along County Road 14, Peck's Trailer Park, the Red Stone Road area and homes between Peck's Trailer Park and Cedar Hill Cemetery east of U.S. Highway 550. Pre-evacuation orders are in place for Black Lake to the intersection of CR-23 and CR-17. This includes Idlewild KOA campground. Also under pre-evacuation orders is Whispering Pines to Black Lake along County Road 17.

A shelter has been set up at Ridgway Secondary School.

On Saturday, the county emergency manager said the fire was 50 acres and spreading, the Ouray County Plaindealer reported. As of Sunday morning, there’s been no update to that acreage. Ouray County has established a hotline for residents: 970-626-5484.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's note: Due to an error made by the Department of the Interior, a previous version of this story misstated the age of Sydney Watson.