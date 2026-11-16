Monica Muniz has lived with her family at Cavern Springs Mobile Home Park for 34 years, but it was only Thursday that she and her neighbors became owners of the ground beneath their homes.

Residents of the newly renamed Sopris Mountain Collective, a community of nearly 300 people along Highway 82 between Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, closed on the $23 million purchase of their park after more than a year of fundraising and organizing.

They wanted to protect themselves from possible rent spikes or future redevelopment; most recently, residents learned in May 2025 that the park's Maryland-based owner, Horizon Land Management, had an offer from Axia Realty Partners, a real estate investment group in Texas.

"We have worked so hard and so long to accomplish our dream of having housing stability," said Muniz, the cooperative's vice president. "Nobody can take this away from us."

The park, now owned by a resident cooperative, is Colorado's 17th mobile home park to transition to this kind of resident-ownership model and the fourth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

For Maria Judith Alvarez, the cooperative's president, ownership means she and her son, a student at Glenwood Springs High School, can stop worrying about losing their housing.

“Se siente una victoria que se trabajó mucho, … es un milagro,” Alvarez said. “Las familias queremos tener algo propio y algo que nuestros hijos también puedan disfrutar como crear raíces donde tú estás viviendo, … sin el miedo de que mañana te puedan cambiar o decir, ‘Bueno, necesitas irte.’”

("It feels like a victory we worked so hard for, … it's a miracle,” Alvarez said. "As families, we want to have something of our own and something our children can also enjoy, like putting down roots where you’re living, ... without the fear that tomorrow they might relocate you or say, 'Well, you need to leave.'")

Eleanor Bennett / Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public Radio Cavern Springs residents help prepare about 2,000 tamales for delivery during an April 11 fundraising event at the park. Residents raised about $11.7 million from community events, local governments and private donors toward the $23 million purchase price and secured the rest through loans.

Cavern Springs residents attempted to purchase their park the last time it sold in 2021, but they were unsuccessful.

This time, neighbors who had barely known one another, including Muniz and Alvarez, met weekly and sold tamales and pupusas to raise funds . Alvarez said people who once kept to themselves now roll down their car windows to say hello.

"We may not agree on everything," Muniz said, "but we have agreed on one big thing: staying here."

Two local organizations, Mountain Voices Project and the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition teamed up with Boulder-based Thistle Community Housing to help the residents organize and raise funds.

The effort is "exactly the kind of work" that the regional housing coalition was created to do, said Executive Director April Long: "Bring people and resources together so that we could accomplish something that no single organization could do alone."

Together they raised about $11.7 million from local governments and other backers toward the $23 million purchase, with the funds structured as forgivable, no-payment loans to the cooperative.

Aspen, Pitkin County, Snowmass Village, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs contributed a combined $5.5 million in exchange for implementing affordability deed-restrictions on the property. The Colorado Health Foundation also contributed a $4.5 million grant, and private donors, local businesses and the Basalt Sanitation District pitched in a combined $1.7 million.

The nearly $13.7 million remaining, which includes a fund for infrastructure improvements such as water and sewer upgrades, is borrowed: a $7.85 million mortgage from ROC USA Capital; a $4.5 million loan from Impact Development Fund using state housing dollars; and a $1.34 million ROC USA Capital construction loan.

Eleanor Bennett / Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public Radio Cavern Springs Mobile Home Park is located along Highway 82 between Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. The newly renamed Sopris Mountain Collective is Colorado's 17th mobile home park to transition to a collective resident-ownership model and the fourth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

How resident-ownership works

A board elected by residents now sets the rent, rules and budget for the mobile home park. The rent that residents pay on their lots now repays the co-op's loans and funds its reserves for infrastructure and capital improvements rather than going to an outside owner.

Thistle Community Housing, which guided the deal and helped secure the loans, will help advise the board for 10 years.

Elizabeth Chaney, a Thistle portfolio impact manager, has met weekly with board members on bylaws and policies to prepare them to run what she called "their new multimillion-dollar business."

Residents of other mobile home park co-ops sometimes tell her they wish that they had had a clearer understanding of what it would take to run their own park, Chaney said, "but unfailingly, the end of that sentence is always 'And I still wouldn't change a thing.'"

Loan repayments will cost about $300 a month more than residents' current lot rent, Muniz said. But at a final vote Oct. 5 at Carbondale's Third Street Center, 74 of the park’s 98 households attended and voted unanimously to move forward with the purchase.

"Our rent is not going to double, it's not going to triple, like some communities have seen," Muniz said.

Alvarez still worries about neighbors on fixed incomes and wants to help organize financial literacy and budgeting classes.

“Yo creo que mucha de la gente lo va a querer pagar por salvar su vivienda, pero sí va a haber algunos sacrificios,” Alvarez said.

("I think a lot of people will be willing to pay it to keep their homes, but there will definitely be some sacrifices," Alvarez said.)

The coalition has asked the Garfield County Housing Authority to form a limited partnership with the park, which would exempt the land from property taxes and could save residents an estimated $50 to $110 per mobile home lot each month.

The housing authority was not able to finish the process before the closing, but the residents and their community partners plan to resume conversations in December.

Eleanor Bennett / Aspen Journalism & Aspen Public Radio Sopris Mountain Collective President Maria Judith Alvarez, left, and Vice President Monica Muniz on Thursday review and sign final closing documents with their attorney ahead of the purchase. A board elected by the resident cooperative will now set the rent, rules and budget for the mobile home park.

“That could set a wonderful precedent for other mobile home communities in Garfield County and an incentive to go resident-owned,” said Jon Fox-Rubin, who is with Mountain Voices Project.

Sopris Mountain Collective residents and their community partners have also been sharing ideas with state and local lawmakers about ways to strengthen laws meant to preserve mobile home parks as affordable housing.

They'd like to see state housing funds have more-flexible grant cycles and timelines for real estate deals that have a competing buyer and tight deadlines.

Mountain Voices Project is also exploring what Fox-Rubin called "rent stabilization" for mobile home parks since state law limits how often park landlords can raise rent, but not by how much.

When it comes to raising enough money to purchase a mobile home park, Long said the housing coalition is researching which of the region's parks are most at risk of going up for sale and what tools could help protect them from rising rents or redevelopment.

A possible next step, Long said, is to create a regional housing-preservation fund so that residents aren't scrambling to raise millions from local governments and donors every time a park goes up for sale.

Having just finished going through the process themselves, Muniz and Alvarez are ready to help other mobile home communities that want to transition to resident-ownership.

"It's not going to be if, it's going to be when their park goes up for sale, so they need to start organizing now," Muniz said.

Muniz and Alvarez said they're proud to be part of a growing movement of mobile home communities buying the land under their homes and taking ownership of their parks.

“Las cosas pasan cuando la gente se organiza, se escucha una a otra, se reúnen y tratan de buscar soluciones,” Alvarez said. “No va a ser fácil, pero siempre hay una esperanza.”

(“Things happen when people organize, listen to one another, come together and try to find solutions,” Alvarez said. “It won’t be easy, but there’s always hope.”)

