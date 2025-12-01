Help Aspen Public Radio Raise $100,000 During Our Year-End Membership Drive

Each week, over 18,000 radio listeners tune in to Aspen Public Radio to hear the news of the day –to be informed, nourished, inspired and entertained. This radio station is a critical public service, owned by this community, locally-staffed, editorially independent, and provided for free to everyone who lives, works, and comes to play in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

After President Trump issued an Executive Order on May 1 instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to prohibit both direct and indirect federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Aspen Public Radio joined Colorado Public Radio, KSUT Public Radio, and NPR to defend our rights that make independent journalism possible .

October 1 marked the first day nationwide without any federal funding for public media, after the passage of the Rescissions Act of 2025, signed into law by President Trump on July 24, 2025. In response, Aspen Public Radio launched a Resiliency Fund , bringing critical attention to the station’s loss, in an effort to replace the $154,000 of Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding we will not be receiving in 2025, along with $210,000 we will no longer receive in 2026.

Last week, Aspen Public Radio sent out our 2025 Impact Report, celebrating the 1,034 members who make this station possible, along with the 8 journalism awards received by the Aspen Public Radio News team for work in 2024, 18 events and 16 live broadcasts we produced in 2024 and 2025, our remarkable partners in the “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” initiative, and continued funding for our Arts & Culture Desk while also launching a Social Justice Desk, Women’s Desk, and Climate Desk to significantly increase the reporting capacity of our local newsroom.

As we look to the year ahead, we need your financial support to advance efforts to provide the highest-quality local news and information in Spanish, expand access to community conversations taking place in public spaces throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, plan for more public events including another Nonprofit Volunteer Fair and Backcountry Symposium, launch new mission-critical projects focused on emergency preparedness, and replace our radio broadcast tower on Smuggler Mountain.

