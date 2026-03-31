Aspen Public Radio and co-plaintiffs win federal case against Trump Administration, proclaiming a win for the First Amendment

Ten months ago, Aspen Public Radio issued a joint statement with KSUT Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio, loudly proclaiming:

“Free press is not optional in a democracy — it is foundational. At a time when trust in American institutions is fragile and disinformation is rampant, the public’s access to independent, verified news and information is more essential than ever.”

On December 4, 2025, leadership from all three Colorado organizations traveled to Washington, D.C. for a hearing on the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s executive order, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media,” represented by First Amendment attorney Steve Zansberg.

“The Constitution does not permit the government to punish journalists or broadcasters for coverage it disapproves of,” said Zansberg. “We made that clear in our argument, and today the court protected the editorial decisions of a free press.”

Today, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss cited the First Amendment when he ruled in favor of NPR and the stations and agreed to permanently block the Trump administration from implementing Executive Order 14290.

“Aspen Public Radio took a huge risk to stand up for what has always been a core value in Colorado, an independent and free press,” stated Aspen Public Radio attorney, Karl Hanlon. “Today’s ruling affirms that government has no role in controlling or punishing independent reporting it does not believe in.”

Aspen Public Radio and its partners in the lawsuit, National Public Radio, Inc. v. Trump, argued that the entire public media system has a First Amendment right to be free from government attempts to control speech, as well as from retaliation aimed at punishing protected speech.

"It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch," Judge Moss said in the ruling.

President Trump’s executive order, issued on May 1, 2025, directed federal entities to withhold federal funds from NPR due to what the administration described as “biased” reporting. This applied to grants from the (now defunct) Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Department of Education, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and all other federal agencies.

The ruling today does not restore previously rescinded funding from the CPB, but does prevent the executive order from restricting Aspen Public Radio and other stations from using any federal funds to acquire NPR content, and allows for any federal agency, including those listed above, to direct funds towards NPR and PBS.

“While we are thrilled to have this Executive Order overturned, it will unfortunately not restore the federal funding Aspen Public Radio has lost, so we need the continued strong support of our listeners,” clarified Nicholas Bowen, chair of the Aspen Public Radio Board of Directors. “Thanks to this community, Aspen Public Radio continues to receive unprecedented levels of funding from members, which will be required to keep the station reporting on the news we need and providing the emergency broadcasting services we all rely on.”

Leaders from KSUT Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio emphasized the stakes for communities across Colorado.

“KSUT’s mission has always been rooted in service to our listeners,” said Tami Graham, Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio. “Today’s ruling protects access to trusted news for rural and tribal communities who depend on it.”

“This ruling makes it clear that the government has no role in directing, impeding or punishing independent journalism,” said CPR’s President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt. “The First Amendment exists to prevent exactly this kind of interference.”

The administration may choose to appeal the decision. However, Aspen Public Radio stands alongside our peer stations prepared to defend this ruling at every stage.

“Today’s ruling is a critical moment, not just for Aspen Public Radio, but for all the NPR stations we went to Washington to defend, and really for independent media as a whole,” said Breeze Richardson, Executive Director of Aspen Public Radio. “Any attempt to influence or restrict a free press strikes at the heart of our democracy, and today’s ruling sends a clear message that we answer to those we serve, not those in power.”