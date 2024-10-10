Decades Away

Luz Galaviz, a third grade teacher in Rifle, normally can’t travel abroad due to her immigration status. But after securing advance parole in May, she flew to Mexico City for a leadership conference with Glenwood Springs nonprofit Voces Unidas, despite concerns that she may not be allowed back into the U.S. This is the first story in a three-part series documenting the journeys of DACA recipients in Mexico and how the trips could change their lives in the Colorado River Valley.

Listen • 9:56