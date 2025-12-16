The Choice: Why fertility rates are falling in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

Search Query
‘It's still nuanced’: For Evelyn Perry, deciding not to have children was never a clear-cut choice
Sarah Tory
Across the U.S., women are having fewer babies. In the first of a three-part series about falling birth rates, Evelyn Perry talks about her decision not to have kids.
Listen
•
4:02