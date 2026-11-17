As Great Expectations’ tagline goes, “babies don’t come with instructions.” But since the 1980s, the organization has tried to provide some guidance, helping new and expectant parents from Aspen to Parachute.

The organization’s flagship service is its family visitor programs, where nurses or specialists come to parents’ homes to help them learn how to care for their children and themselves. Great Expectations uses this two-generation approach to help improve outcomes for both parents and children.

Kathryn Kuhlenberg became Great Expectations’ new executive director in August. She spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Hannah Weaver about how the organization is adapting to address new challenges facing parents.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Hannah Weaver: How has the approach to maternal and child care changed in the past four decades?

Kathryn Kuhlenberg: The reality for most families now is that we have dual income households, and there are a number of pressures on parents that maybe weren't there in the past. I think that there is a lot that's consistent over time, and again, that's our tagline, is: babies don't come with instructions. They didn't in 1983, and they still don't now. There, historically, I think, was more involvement from parents, grandparents, more of that circle of support around parents in a way that we don't see as often.

Weaver: What are the most important supports for parents to have?

Kuhlenberg: I think that the one string that stretches across all the programming that we offer is that our goal is really to build confidence in the parent and to really help them to develop into an effective leader for their child and to know that they have the backing and the support where they need it, and to learn to trust themselves through this process. Because when we become parents, it is scary and it is overwhelming, and there are so many new things to learn and tasks to tackle. And clipping your baby's nails is terrifying, and giving them a bath is overwhelming, and all the things.

But really, what you need more than anything is having someone in your corner to support you and helping you to learn that you have everything in you to be a great parent.

Weaver: As a new or expecting parent, there's a lot you can't control. How do you help parents navigate some of those things, like rising costs or unstable housing — all of these things that are happening at the same time that you might be about to expect a child?

Kuhlenberg: I think one of the services that we provide is referrals to community partners and to other nonprofits and governmental entities that are there to support families, because we understand that the the breadth of services goes far beyond what we can provide — the breadth of services that people might need — and so really acting as again a trusted advisor or confidant in that experience with these expecting moms or new moms, and being able to say, "Oh, okay, you need support in applying for X, Y, or Z program, or you need support in housing navigation. Let's connect you with the community partners that are able to do that."

Weaver: What are some barriers that parents and families face to getting this kind of care?

Kuhlenberg: One is just knowledge that it exists, right? Knowing that this service is available in our community. I think beyond that, we've seen and heard from families that there is some fear around participating in what might be viewed as governmental services because of the current political climate in our area and in the broader country. And I think the other barrier is just time and the ability to make the time for it.

We have shifted and adjusted to address language barriers, cultural barriers. All of our home visitors are bicultural, biliterate, bilingual, and so they are able to really connect with anyone in our community who is seeking services.

And then from our end, organizationally … a consistent barrier for us is funding, ensuring that we have enough funding to be able to provide the level of services that we would like to provide, and stable funding. That's the ticket, and we're constantly working on how to solve for that so that we can ensure that this is uninterrupted and that it will continue for decades into the future, as it has for decades in the past.

Weaver: What has been the most surprising throughout your work?

Kuhlenberg: The week before I started here, I was at a store, and the person checking me out was asking me about what I was doing, and I was explaining Great Expectations. She remembered by name her nurse visitor that came postpartum in the '80s, and shared her story that she was here without her parents, and that this woman changed her life and helped her so much as she started on the journey of motherhood and being a parent. I think that walking into the space, I knew that home visitation was impactful, I knew that it was important, but I didn't understand the gravity of the work.

Support for this Nonprofit Spotlight series comes from the Aspen Community Foundation.