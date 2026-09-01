2026 Backcountry Symposium

Winter is coming, the stoke is high, and preparing for another season of backcountry adventure starts now. Join Aspen Public Radio and The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Saturday, October 17, for the Roaring Fork Valley’s third annual Backcountry Symposium — a FREE event with a new format for more hands-on learning and time to get outside.

This event is meant for the seasoned backcountry enthusiast and the eager rookie alike, celebrating all forms of outdoor recreation. Swing by for a session or stay for the whole day.

RSVP now to claim your spot, and enter our raffle for sweet backcountry gear and goodies. You must be present to win a prize during our social hour from 4 to 5 p.m. If you plan to join a hands-on workshop in the afternoon, please register for that as well — corresponding RSVP links below each workshop description. Act now to make sure you have a spot!

Find the full schedule here.