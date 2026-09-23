Colorado candidates square off in Club 20 debates in Grand Junction

Campaign season kicked off in Colorado with debates over the weekend at Club 20 in Grand Junction. The group has been organizing Western Slope politics for more than 70 years, and it’s one of the first big events as campaign season gets into full gear, even if some candidates sit it out.

“That’s one of the questions I always ask candidates. ‘How are you communicating with the public?’ Because I’m closer to 60 than I’d like to admit and people joke there’s no longer a Walter Cronkite,” said Wade Haerle, the executive director of Club 20, in an interview with CPR.

“I sometimes feel like I’m yelling into the abyss.”

Ad:The nonpartisan coalition advocates and represents the interests of 22 counties across Western Colorado, and Haerle said he sees a lot of value in candidates facing off on stage and the insight it can provide.

“I want to know if I want to live next door to them. When I go into the polling booth, that’s how I vote, ‘Would I want to be their next door neighbor?’”

Colorado Mesa University hosted the debates, which included candidates for statewide offices, statehouse races, and federal races. The group is billed as nonpartisan, but because it’s focused on rural issues representing Western Slope counties, it can sometimes feel more conservative-leaning, covering topics like water, energy, and public lands.

Victor Marx, the Republican candidate for governor, was a notable absence this year. Marx announced after winning the primary election in June that he isn’t doing any moderated debates.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Democratic candidate for Colorado governor (left), shakes hands with unaffiliated candidate Greg Lopez after debating in a Club 20 event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News Club 20 buttons sit on a table during a debate event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

“Debates are nothing but political theater these days,” Marx told supporters at Fellowship Church in Grand Junction last month.

That meant Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, debated Greg Lopez. This is Lopez’s third time running for governor, and until earlier this year he was a long-time Republican and is now unaffiliated.

The half-hour debate covered wolf reintroduction — both said the program needed to change, economic development — both wanted to cut red tape, and how to include rural communities in key policy decisions — both pledged to show up and receive input from rural voters.

Weiser said he wants to make state government run more efficiently, adopt technologies effectively and serve Colorado.

“We are facing some really important challenges, like wildfires,” he said. Weiser said he plans to elevate a chief resilience officer.

“Our forests are the reason we can keep water secure, and if our forests are on fire, it’s endangering our water. By building a chief resilience officer, we have a more effective strategy to address wildfires,” he said.

Lopez said he wants to reduce state spending and questioned the price tag for Weiser’s plans.

“Your website has a Colorado Blueprint for people to read. It’s got 18 sections. It identifies four executive positions, seven new government offices, and 10 new programs. How much is it going to cost us?” he asked.

Weiser said he would eliminate some positions and replace those with more efficient roles. Prior to the debate Weiser told CPR that answering questions demonstrates preparedness to take on the job.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, incumbent candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (right), debates challenger Dwayne Romero during a Club 20 event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News Attendees listen as Jeff Hurd and Dwayne Romero, candidates for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, debate at a Club 20 event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

“If you remove yourself from the basic, I say necessity of showing up, answering questions, I think you’re undermining your ability to govern,” he said.

Marx wasn’t the only candidate who declined to attend. Club 20 said Democratic U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper’s office cited a scheduling conflict for his absence. Haerle said it’s especially notable because Hickenlooper attended when he was governor and the mayor of Denver. Haerle said Club 20 represents 70% of the public lands in the state of Colorado.

“We have 80% of the water. We have the ski areas that are on federal lands, hunting, fishing. There are a lot of decisions that are made in Washington, D.C. that matter more to people in rural Colorado than people in Denver. And so it’s just thoroughly disappointing,” he said.

Sen. Hickenlooper’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why he declined to attend. His Republican opponent, State Sen. Mark Baisley, took the stage solo. But the two will get a chance to meet in Oct. as both are scheduled to participate in two debates.

The Republican candidate for attorney general, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen, also had the stage to himself. His Democratic opponent, current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, declined to attend.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News Attendees listen as Colorado gubernatorial candidates Greg Lopez and Phil Wesier debate at a Club 20 event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

William Woody for CPR News / William Woody for CPR News Someone carries yard signs for Jeff Hurd, incumbent candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, during a Club 20 debate event at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

In the treasurer’s race, Democrat Jeff Bridges and Republican Kevin Grantham faced off. In the race for Secretary of State, Democrat Amanda Gonzalez and Republican James Wiley debated.

The 3rd Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Jeff Hurd and Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero capped off the event.

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