It’s Election Day. Here’s what to know about voting in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

Nearly 35,000 voters in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties have already cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections. Find information about the election and what’s on the ballot below, or by visiting Aspen Public Radio’s election guide .

Election Information

Colorado’s elections are vote-by-mail — ballots went out in the first week of October. Voters must return their ballot to an official drop box or voter center, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, for their ballot to be counted.

It’s too late to return your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, but ballot drop boxes are open in communities throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

For those wishing to vote in person, vote centers are open in El Jebel (Eagle County), Rifle and Glenwood Springs (Garfield County), and in Aspen (Pitkin County). Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

And if you’re not registered to vote yet, you can still register and cast a ballot on Election Day.

Find your closest ballot box or where you can cast a ballot in person here .

Local and County Elections

County positions are up for election in Garfield , Eagle and Pitkin counties, including commissioners. And every county has ballot issues for voters to weigh in on, from education funding to local tax increases.

The Town of Snowmass is also holding its municipal election .

The Colorado Regents District 2 seat is also up for election, which will be on ballots in Eagle County.

Regional Races

Representation in Colorado’s legislature is on the ballot, with the House District 57 seat up for election.

Congressional seats are also up for election: in our region, voters are voting on Congressional District 3 .

State Board of Education seats in District 3 and 7 are on some ballots in our region.

State Races

Colorado voters are deciding many of the state’s top offices, including Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, and State Board of Education seats.

One of Colorado’s U.S. Senate seats is also up for election.

State Ballot Questions

There are a record-breaking number of ballot questions — 14 — on the Colorado ballot this year.

Read more about the proposed Colorado constitutional amendments and propositions here .

Results

With almost 1.6 million ballots cast statewide before Election Day, the results of some races may be clear soon after the polls close.

Join Aspen Public Radio for live local and national election results by tuning in to 88.9 FM starting at 6 p.m. on November 3.

Aspen Public Radio will also publish unofficial election results on aspenpublicradio.org after the polls close at 7 p.m., and update throughout the evening.

Election results are not official until they’ve been certified. Colorado’s statutory deadline for election results to be canvassed (certified) and posted is the week of Thanksgiving, according to the state’s election calendar .