Aspen Public Radio's 2026 Midterm Election Guide
Editor’s Note: Aspen Public Radio’s General Election Guide will be updated as new information becomes available until General Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
This voter guide includes up-to-date information about registering to vote, where to drop off your ballot, and what’s on the ballots in Aspen Public Radio’s coverage area in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties for the 2026 General Election.
Find voter registration and ballot drop-off information at the bottom of this guide.
Key Dates
- October 2: Earliest day ballots can be mailed to voters.
- October 12: Ballot drop boxes must be open.
- October 19: Early vote centers open in El Jebel (Eagle County), Rifle and Glenwood Springs (Garfield County), and in Aspen (Pitkin County).
- October 26: Recommended last day for voters to return ballots by mail. After this date, it’s better to return a ballot to a ballot drop box.
- November 3: Last day to register to vote in the 2026 General Election.
- November 3: General Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day; Election Day postmarks do not count.
Find information about statewide, regional and local races below, broken out by party. Local ballot measures are listed after candidates for office in their respective county sections. Statewide ballot measures are listed in that section.
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Garfield County
Pitkin County
Eagle County
Regional Elections
Statewide Races
Voting Resources
County Elections
Garfield County
Garfield County commissioners
Two candidates, a Democrat and a Republican, are running for one seat on the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners.
- Jonathan Godes (Democrat)
- Eric Rudd (Republican)
Garfield County Clerk & Recorder
- Jacklyn K. Harmon (Republican)
Garfield County Treasurer
- Carrie Couey (Republican)
Garfield County Assessor
- Jim Yellico (Republican)
Garfield County Sheriff
- Brent Baker (Republican)
Garfield County Surveyor
- Jason R. Neil (Unaffiliated)
Garfield County Coroner
- Robert Glassmire (Republican)
Judicial Retention - Garfield County
- Jonathan Bruce Pototsky - County Court Judge
- Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District Court Judge
GARFIELD COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES
City of Rifle Ballot Issue 2A: Notice of Election to Increase Taxes
Should the city of Rifle increase its lodging tax by 3% for rooms or other lodging rented for less than 30 days? If passed, the total lodging tax rate would be 5.5%. The estimated $350,000 collected will go toward visitor improvements, historic preservation, special events, beautification projects and city promotion.
- A yes vote increases the tax.
- A no vote leaves the tax as is.
City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2B
Should Glenwood Springs increase its property tax rate by 7.9 mills? It would raise an additional $3.13 million annually for fire and emergency medical services.
- A yes vote increases the mill levy.
- A no vote leaves the mill levy as is.
GARFIELD COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4A: Funding Measure for School Teacher / Staff Salaries
Should the Garfield RE-2 School District increase property taxes in order to collect an additional $4.7 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the tax rate to achieve that financial goal. The money would go toward staff retention and pay and maintaining class sizes.
- A yes vote increases property taxes.
- A no vote leaves property taxes as is.
Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4B: Bond for School Building and Safety Requirements
- Should the Garfield RE-2 School District secure a $118 million bond with a repayment cost up to $225 million? The money would fund capital improvements, including a new access road at Rifle High School, renovated science classrooms, career training facilities at Coal Ridge High School, among other projects. This question extends an existing bond redemption tax originally approved by voters in 2006 to repay the bond.
- A yes vote approves the bond and the extended bond redemption tax.
- A no vote rejects the bond.
Eagle County School District RE50J Ballot Issue 5B
Should the Eagle County School District RE50J increase property taxes enough to collect $10.1 million. It would cost taxpayers an estimated $11 per month per $1 million of assessed value. The money would go toward staff salaries, strengthening student achievement, restoring art instruction, and student mental health services.
- A yes vote approves a tax increase
- A no vote rejects the increased tax
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
GARFIELD COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A
Should the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District increase property taxes by 5.9 mills through 2046? The increase would bring an additional $980,000 annually. The money would fund capital improvements and emergency medical services.
- A yes vote increases the tax rate by 5.9 mills through 2046.
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.
Garfield County Public Library District Ballot Issue 6B
Without increasing the tax rate, should the Garfield County Public Library District extend its existing property tax rate, which would expire in 2027? The currently imposed tax rate is 1.00 mill and is expected to bring in about $2.67 million in tax revenues in 2028. The money goes toward repairing library infrastructure, funding staff pay, buying materials and funding kids programs, among other things.
- A yes vote leaves the tax rate as is.
- A no vote allows the current tax rate to expire in 2027.
Pitkin County
Pitkin County Commissioners
Two seats are open on the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners: Districts 1 and 2.
Pitkin County Commissioner District 1
- John Doyle
- Rob Ittner
Pitkin County Commissioner District 2
- Ted Mahon - Incumbent
- Emily Kolbe
Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder
- Ingrid K Grueter (Democrat)
Pitkin County Assessor
- Deborah J. Bamesberger
Pitkin County Sheriff
- Michael Buglione
Town of Snowmass Village Mayor
- Alyssa Shenk
Town of Snowmass Village Town Council
Two seats are open on the Town of Snowmass Village council. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
- Britta Gustafson
- Thea Khan-Farooqi
- Katie McKirahan
- Brian McNellis
- Susan Marolt
Judicial Retention - Pitkin County
- Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District
PITKIN COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES
Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Healthy Community Fund Mill Levy
Should Pitkin County increase property taxes with a new 0.853 mill levy, set to expire in 25 years? It would allow the county to collect about $5.27 million annually. The money would go toward the county’s Healthy Community Fund, which funds food services, aging programs, healthcare services, natural resources, and more. The new mill levy is estimated to bring in about $5.27 million annually.
- A yes vote approves the new mill levy
- A no vote would allow the existing mill levy to expire in 2027
PITKIN COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Debt for Water Treatment Facility Project
Without increasing any taxes, should the city of Aspen secure revenue bonds and increase its debt by no more than $100 million? The total repayment cost would be up to $225 million. The money would go toward improving its water treatment facility. It would be paid back solely from water activity enterprise revenue.
- A yes vote approves the bond measure
- A no vote rejects the bond measure
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax For Public Services Facilities
Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment.
- A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5%
- A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.
PITKIN COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
PITKIN COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Snowmass Water and Sanitation District Ballot Issue 6A: Ziegler Reservoir Enhancement Bond
- Should the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District secure bonds and increase its debt by up to $15 million, with a maximum repayment cost of $22.5 million? And should district taxes increase by up to $2 million annually? The board of directors would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money will go toward expanding Ziegler Reservoir and improving raw water quality.
- A yes vote approves the bonds
- A no vote rejects the bonds
Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B
Should the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District increase sales taxes by 0.55%? The new tax rate is estimated to bring in an additional $2.3 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate.
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.
Eagle County
Eagle County Clerk & Recorder
- Becky Close (Unaffiliated)
Eagle County Treasurer
- Teak Simonton (Democrat)
Eagle County Assessor
- Andie Noakes (Democrat)
- Christopher Buono (Republican)
Eagle County Sheriff
- Rebecca Anderson (Democrat)
- James Van Beek - Incumbent (Republican)
Eagle County Surveyor
There are no candidates for this office.
Eagle County Coroner
- Claire Noble (Democrat)
- Cristian “Chris” Ryan (Republican)
Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court
- Inga Haagenson Causey
EAGLE COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax for Public Services Facilities
Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment.
- A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5%
- A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.
EAGLE COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
EAGLE COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES
Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate.
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.
Regional Elections
If regional candidates have campaign websites, Aspen Public Radio has linked their website to their name in the list of candidates.
U.S. House District 3
- Dwayne L. Romero (Democrat)
- Jeff Hurd - Incumbent (Republican)
- Corey Robinson (Libertarian)
- Clifton Brown (Unaffiliated)
Read more about the race for CD3 between top candidates Dwayne Romero and Jeff Hurd.
State Board of Education District 3
Two candidates are running for State Board of Education District 3.
- Barb Clementi (Democrat)
- Sherri M. Wright (Republican)
State Board of Education District 7
Two candidates are running for State Board of Education District 7.
- Karla Esser (Democrat)
- Steve Barton (Republican)
- Ross Klopf (Libertarian)
State House District 57
- Elizabeth Velasco - Incumbent (Democrat)
- Russ Andrews (Republican)
Listen to a debate between HD57 candidates below:
Statewide Races
Governor
- Phil Weiser (Democrat)
- Victor Marx (Republican)
- Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated)
- Jeff Peckman (Unity)
- Stephen T. Hamilton (American Constitution)
- Eric Mulder (Libertarian)
- Erik Underwood (Approval Voting)
U.S. Senate
- John Hickenlooper - Incumbent (Democrat)
- Mark Baisley (Republican)
- Christopher Baum (Approval Voting)
- Bob Chew (Forward)
- Blake Huber (Libertarian)
- Adam Withrow (Unity)
Secretary of State
- Amanda Gonzalez (Democrat)
- James Wiley (Republican)
- Sean Vadney (Libertarian)
- Amanda Campbell (American Constitution)
- Celeste Landry (Forward)
State Treasurer
- Jeff Bridges (Democrat)
- Kevin Grantham (Republican)
- Jodie Barr (Libertarian)
- Marilee Langner Sturgis (Approval Voting)
Attorney General
- Jena Griswold (Democrat)
- Michael J. Allen (Republican)
Colorado Regents District 2 (includes Eagle County)
- Edie Hooton (Democrat)
- Marty Neilson (Republican)
- Richard Friend (Libertarian)
See a full list of statewide candidates for state and federal office, as well as judicial retention questions, here.
State Ballot Questions
- Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities
- Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas
- Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish
- Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification
- Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions
- Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting
- Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax
- Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs
- Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes
- Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor
- Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports
- Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors
- Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap
- Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation
- Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District
Find information about the statewide ballot measures here.
Voting Resources
How To Vote: Step-by-step
- Register to vote
Every voter in Colorado receives a ballot by mail. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with the mailing address that you provided when you registered. If you are unsure if you are already registered, check here. If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election.
- Research your candidates
Utilize this election guide and other reputable sources to understand your choices.
- Cast your ballot
Mail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2026. You can submit a ballot in person by dropping off your ballot at a local ballot box.
Find more voting and elections information at the Colorado Secretary of State Elections Division.
Voter Registration / Ballot Tracking
- Register or update registration
- Find drop boxes and polling places
- Track your ballot through BallotTrax
Our Mission
Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.
We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.
That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.
As we cover this year’s elections, we want to hear from you. Tell us about the issues that you think are most important in the upcoming elections and what kind of stories you’d like to hear by reaching out to news@aspenpublicradio.org.
Reach out to us any time. We’ll consider your ideas, and possibly use them as a basis for further reporting, as we continue to cover the civic process from Aspen to Parachute.