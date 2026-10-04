Aspen Public Radio's 2026 Midterm Election Guide

Editor’s Note: Aspen Public Radio’s General Election Guide will be updated as new information becomes available until General Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

This voter guide includes up-to-date information about registering to vote, where to drop off your ballot, and what’s on the ballots in Aspen Public Radio’s coverage area in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties for the 2026 General Election.

Find voter registration and ballot drop-off information at the bottom of this guide.

Key Dates

October 2: Earliest day ballots can be mailed to voters.

Earliest day ballots can be mailed to voters. October 12: Ballot drop boxes must be open.

Ballot drop boxes must be open. October 19: Early vote centers open in El Jebel (Eagle County), Rifle and Glenwood Springs (Garfield County), and in Aspen (Pitkin County).

Early vote centers open in El Jebel (Eagle County), Rifle and Glenwood Springs (Garfield County), and in Aspen (Pitkin County). October 26: Recommended last day for voters to return ballots by mail. After this date, it’s better to return a ballot to a ballot drop box.

Recommended last day for voters to return ballots by mail. After this date, it’s better to return a ballot to a ballot drop box. November 3: Last day to register to vote in the 2026 General Election.

Last day to register to vote in the 2026 General Election. November 3: General Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day; Election Day postmarks do not count.

Find information about statewide, regional and local races below, broken out by party. Local ballot measures are listed after candidates for office in their respective county sections. Statewide ballot measures are listed in that section.

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Garfield County

Pitkin County

Eagle County

Regional Elections

Statewide Races

Voting Resources

Caroline Llanes / Aspen Public Radio Voters in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley will vote for candidates in local, state and federal office in November.

County Elections

Garfield County

Garfield County commissioners

Two candidates, a Democrat and a Republican, are running for one seat on the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners.

Jonathan Godes (Democrat)

Eric Rudd (Republican)

Garfield County Clerk & Recorder

Jacklyn K. Harmon (Republican)

Garfield County Treasurer

Carrie Couey (Republican)

Garfield County Assessor

Jim Yellico (Republican)

Garfield County Sheriff

Brent Baker (Republican)

Garfield County Surveyor

Jason R. Neil (Unaffiliated)

Garfield County Coroner

Robert Glassmire (Republican)

Judicial Retention - Garfield County

Jonathan Bruce Pototsky - County Court Judge

Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District Court Judge



GARFIELD COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES

City of Rifle Ballot Issue 2A: Notice of Election to Increase Taxes

Should the city of Rifle increase its lodging tax by 3% for rooms or other lodging rented for less than 30 days? If passed, the total lodging tax rate would be 5.5%. The estimated $350,000 collected will go toward visitor improvements, historic preservation, special events, beautification projects and city promotion. A yes vote increases the tax. A no vote leaves the tax as is.



City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2B

Should Glenwood Springs increase its property tax rate by 7.9 mills? It would raise an additional $3.13 million annually for fire and emergency medical services. A yes vote increases the mill levy. A no vote leaves the mill levy as is.



GARFIELD COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4A: Funding Measure for School Teacher / Staff Salaries

Should the Garfield RE-2 School District increase property taxes in order to collect an additional $4.7 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the tax rate to achieve that financial goal. The money would go toward staff retention and pay and maintaining class sizes. A yes vote increases property taxes. A no vote leaves property taxes as is.



Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4B: Bond for School Building and Safety Requirements

Should the Garfield RE-2 School District secure a $118 million bond with a repayment cost up to $225 million? The money would fund capital improvements, including a new access road at Rifle High School, renovated science classrooms, career training facilities at Coal Ridge High School, among other projects. This question extends an existing bond redemption tax originally approved by voters in 2006 to repay the bond.

A yes vote approves the bond and the extended bond redemption tax. A no vote rejects the bond.



Eagle County School District RE50J Ballot Issue 5B

Should the Eagle County School District RE50J increase property taxes enough to collect $10.1 million. It would cost taxpayers an estimated $11 per month per $1 million of assessed value. The money would go toward staff salaries, strengthening student achievement, restoring art instruction, and student mental health services. A yes vote approves a tax increase A no vote rejects the increased tax



Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



GARFIELD COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

Should the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District increase property taxes by 5.9 mills through 2046? The increase would bring an additional $980,000 annually. The money would fund capital improvements and emergency medical services. A yes vote increases the tax rate by 5.9 mills through 2046. A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.



Garfield County Public Library District Ballot Issue 6B

Without increasing the tax rate, should the Garfield County Public Library District extend its existing property tax rate, which would expire in 2027? The currently imposed tax rate is 1.00 mill and is expected to bring in about $2.67 million in tax revenues in 2028. The money goes toward repairing library infrastructure, funding staff pay, buying materials and funding kids programs, among other things. A yes vote leaves the tax rate as is. A no vote allows the current tax rate to expire in 2027.



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Caroline Llanes / Aspen Public Radio

Pitkin County

Pitkin County Commissioners

Two seats are open on the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners: Districts 1 and 2.

Pitkin County Commissioner District 1

John Doyle

Rob Ittner

Pitkin County Commissioner District 2

Ted Mahon - Incumbent

Emily Kolbe

Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder

Ingrid K Grueter (Democrat)

Pitkin County Assessor

Deborah J. Bamesberger

Pitkin County Sheriff

Michael Buglione

Town of Snowmass Village Mayor

Alyssa Shenk

Town of Snowmass Village Town Council

Two seats are open on the Town of Snowmass Village council. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Britta Gustafson

Thea Khan-Farooqi

Katie McKirahan

Brian McNellis

Susan Marolt

Judicial Retention - Pitkin County

Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District

PITKIN COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Healthy Community Fund Mill Levy

Should Pitkin County increase property taxes with a new 0.853 mill levy, set to expire in 25 years? It would allow the county to collect about $5.27 million annually. The money would go toward the county’s Healthy Community Fund, which funds food services, aging programs, healthcare services, natural resources, and more. The new mill levy is estimated to bring in about $5.27 million annually. A yes vote approves the new mill levy A no vote would allow the existing mill levy to expire in 2027



Government Pitkin County will ask voters to support its Healthy Community Fund this November County commissioners approved a mill levy ballot question for the November general election at a meeting last week. The property tax will fund the Healthy Community Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations.

PITKIN COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Debt for Water Treatment Facility Project

Without increasing any taxes, should the city of Aspen secure revenue bonds and increase its debt by no more than $100 million? The total repayment cost would be up to $225 million. The money would go toward improving its water treatment facility. It would be paid back solely from water activity enterprise revenue. A yes vote approves the bond measure A no vote rejects the bond measure



Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax For Public Services Facilities

Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment. A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5% A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.



Government Basalt voters will consider new tax for police and public works Basalt residents will decide whether to increase a sales tax by 0.5% to fund a new building for its public works and police departments. Basalt Town Council voted to put it on the November ballot at its Aug. 25 meeting.

PITKIN COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



PITKIN COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Snowmass Water and Sanitation District Ballot Issue 6A: Ziegler Reservoir Enhancement Bond

Should the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District secure bonds and increase its debt by up to $15 million, with a maximum repayment cost of $22.5 million? And should district taxes increase by up to $2 million annually? The board of directors would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money will go toward expanding Ziegler Reservoir and improving raw water quality.

A yes vote approves the bonds A no vote rejects the bonds



Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B

Should the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District increase sales taxes by 0.55%? The new tax rate is estimated to bring in an additional $2.3 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate. A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.



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Eagle County

Eagle County Clerk & Recorder

Becky Close (Unaffiliated)

Eagle County Treasurer

Teak Simonton (Democrat)

Eagle County Assessor

Andie Noakes (Democrat)

Christopher Buono (Republican)

Eagle County Sheriff

Rebecca Anderson (Democrat)

James Van Beek - Incumbent (Republican)

Government Eagle County Sheriff candidates on the issues James Van Beek has served as the Eagle County sheriff since 2014 and hopes to bolster the department’s mental health response and trust with immigrant communities. Rebecca Anderson, a Vail police officer, is running against him to bring change to the agency’s workplace structure and culture.

Eagle County Surveyor

There are no candidates for this office.

Eagle County Coroner

Claire Noble (Democrat)

Cristian “Chris” Ryan (Republican)

Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court

Inga Haagenson Causey

EAGLE COUNTY - MUNICIPAL BALLOT MEASURES

Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax for Public Services Facilities

Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment. A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5% A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.



Government Basalt voters will consider new tax for police and public works Basalt residents will decide whether to increase a sales tax by 0.5% to fund a new building for its public works and police departments. Basalt Town Council voted to put it on the November ballot at its Aug. 25 meeting.

EAGLE COUNTY - SCHOOL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



EAGLE COUNTY - SPECIAL DISTRICT BALLOT MEASURES

Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate. A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.



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Eleanor Bennett / Aspen Public Radio A ballot drop box sits outside Carbondale Town Center, as pictured on April 2, 2024.

Regional Elections

If regional candidates have campaign websites, Aspen Public Radio has linked their website to their name in the list of candidates.

U.S. House District 3

Read more about the race for CD3 between top candidates Dwayne Romero and Jeff Hurd.

Government 3rd CD candidates court Western Slope voters with control of Congress at stake The race to represent Western and Southern Colorado in Congress may pivot on whether voters view the incumbent as a pragmatist willing to break with his own party or as a reliable vote for the president, even at the expense of his district’s interests.

State Board of Education District 3

Two candidates are running for State Board of Education District 3.

State Board of Education District 7

Two candidates are running for State Board of Education District 7.

State House District 57

Listen to a debate between HD57 candidates below:

Ideas, Speakers & Lectures Meet the Candidates: 2026 Regional Candidate Forum Listen to complete audio from the 2026 Regional Candidate Forum recorded live at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Monday, September 28. Co-hosted by the Colorado River Valley Chamber and the Glenwood Springs Chamber, the event provided Western Slope voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking office in Garfield County, State House District 8 and State Senate District 57 ahead of the November election. Listen • 2:06:48

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Kelsey Brunner / Aspen Public Radio A “Vote” flag hangs near an Eagle County ballot box outside the clerk and recorder’s office in El Jebel on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Statewide Races

Governor

U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper - Incumbent (Democrat)

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Jeff Bridges (Democrat)

(Democrat) Kevin Grantham (Republican)

(Republican) Jodie Barr (Libertarian)

Marilee Langner Sturgis (Approval Voting)

Attorney General

Colorado Regents District 2 (includes Eagle County)

Marty Neilson (Republican)

(Republican) Richard Friend (Libertarian)

See a full list of statewide candidates for state and federal office, as well as judicial retention questions, here .

State Ballot Questions

Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions

Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs

Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports

Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap

Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation

Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District

Find information about the statewide ballot measures here .

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Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

Voting Resources

How To Vote: Step-by-step

Register to vote

Every voter in Colorado receives a ballot by mail. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with the mailing address that you provided when you registered. If you are unsure if you are already registered, check here . If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election. Research your candidates

Utilize this election guide and other reputable sources to understand your choices. Cast your ballot

Mail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2026. You can submit a ballot in person by dropping off your ballot at a local ballot box .

Find more voting and elections information at the Colorado Secretary of State Elections Division .

Voter Registration / Ballot Tracking

Register or update registration

registration Find drop boxes and polling places

and polling places Track your ballot through BallotTrax

Our Mission

Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.

We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.

That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.

As we cover this year’s elections, we want to hear from you. Tell us about the issues that you think are most important in the upcoming elections and what kind of stories you’d like to hear by reaching out to news@aspenpublicradio.org.

Reach out to us any time. We’ll consider your ideas, and possibly use them as a basis for further reporting, as we continue to cover the civic process from Aspen to Parachute.

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