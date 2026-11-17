A Roaring Fork ranch owner is looking to expand his property’s footprint by acquiring a swath of public land near Glenwood Springs through an act of U.S. Congress.

In exchange for the land, he’d give the U.S. Bureau of Land Management a slightly smaller tract of private ranchland near Rifle.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Grand Junction, has drafted legislation that would initiate the swap, dubbing it the Greater Access for Multiple-Use Experiences Act, or GAME Act. The act proposes swapping roughly 2,158 acres of existing BLM land near Glenwood Canyon for approximately 2,103 acres of private ranchland around the Roan Plateau, though the acreage is subject to change.

But some Roaring Fork Valley residents, in coordination with environmental groups statewide, are pushing back on the initiative. They argue that such a trade is unfair for the valley, privatizes valuable public land, and should be explored administratively through the BLM, not through Congress.

“It’s great winter habitat for deer and elk,” said Carson Gilchrist, a ranch manager and frequent hunter across the Roaring Fork Valley, of the BLM land. “From a recreational standpoint — whether it be hunting or hiking or being able to go out and move around the valley on public land — I think it's a really cool corridor, and it’s a shame to cut it off.”

The swap would expand the nearly 4,000-acre footprint of the Carbondale-based Out of Bounds Ranch, which has land primarily used for recreation and cattle grazing.

Out of Bounds Ranch owner Scott Smith, the proponent of the swap, has argued that the exchange is in the public’s best interest, as the newly acquired land would provide big-game opportunities for hunters around the Roan Plateau and patch up a gap in BLM land.

But it would do so at the expense of the Roaring Fork Valley, argued John Gross, a resident of Missouri Heights, a vast, rural land surrounding the current BLM parcel. The region is “under extreme pressure” from hikers, hunters, mountain bikers and developers, and the loss of the public land would only exacerbate that.

Drew Shaw / Aspen Daily News U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd’s GAME Act proposes swapping over 2,100 acres of public land east of Glenwood Springs with a slightly smaller tract of land around the Roan Plateau.

The Roan Plateau, on the other hand, is already accessible by multiple roads, Gross said, and the private ranchland being made public wouldn’t open up much more of it.

“I don’t think it changes much on the Roan Plateau, but it definitely changes things up in this area,” he said.

The land near Rifle currently belongs to Timber Valley Ranch and Cow Creek Ranch. If the GAME Act passes, Smith would buy those parcels and give them to the BLM.

Near those parcels, a separate initiative sees the BLM planning to lease about 5,000 acres of public land on the Roan Plateau for oil and gas drilling in December , despite opposition from across the state.

In a statement to the Aspen Daily News, Smith defended the land swap, saying that he’s listened to comments from residents of the area, hunters and conservation organizations. He said their feedback “is already positively influencing changes to the drafted GAME Act.”

Those changes, he listed, include proposing that some BLM land be exchanged from the swap, establishing a permanent conservation easement on the area to prevent future development, and revising the legislation to include “a robust public comment process” before agency decisions are made.

He said his ranch was also “exploring options” to continue public hunting on the swath of land, and he’s “discussing” a provision that would provide public access on the property to the White River National Forest.

“Our commitment is that the exchange should not become a vehicle for residential subdivision or speculative development of these lands, and that they will be conserved and preserved for future generations,” he said.

For Gross and Davis Farrar, another longtime Missouri Heights resident, those concessions don’t win them over.

“He’s using something that already exists as a bargaining point,” Gross said. “That’s no advantage to us. He’s like, ‘Well, we’re going to let you do what you can already do.’”

Lobbying funds, campaign donations

Out of Bounds Ranch spent $200,000 on lobbying efforts over 2025 and 2026, according to federal finance records. Smith said he hired Jeff Small’s lobbying firm EIS Solutions for Small’s expertise in land exchanges, as he has worked on at least 13 successful swaps in the past. He said Small has helped Out of Bounds do public outreach and draft the legislation.

Smith and his wife, Tiffany Smith, donated a combined total of $24,000 to the Hurd Victory Fund PAC in 2025, according to campaign finance reports. Of that, $14,000 is reported to have gone into Hurd’s reelection campaigns, and the other $10,000 went to the Colorado Western PAC to be distributed to other candidates.

Drew Shaw / Aspen Daily News The Consolidated Reservoir lies within a parcel of land owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that Out of Bounds Ranch is attempting to acquire via a legislative land swap.

Smith said those personal contributions to Hurd reflect support for him as a candidate, and that the donations “were not conditioned on his support for the GAME Act.” He said he and his wife often donate to political campaigns and he has significant business interests in Colorado.

Over the past two years, Smith’s other campaign contributions have included at least $5,000 to the Colorado Freedom Fund PAC and $1,425 to Brent Baker’s successful campaign for Garfield County Sheriff, among others, per campaign finance records.

Legislative process is faster

Historically, the land swap process often happened administratively under the BLM and is often subject to years of reviews and studies, as the government analyzes the wildlife, monetary value and public interest around the relevant lands, according to a 2016 Congressional Research Service brief.

The GAME Act would not totally curtail this process, but would veer from it by congressionally directing the BLM to “prioritize consideration” of the exchange, according to Smith. The BLM would still be responsible for “carrying out applicable federal agency actions” like environmental reviews and public participation.

“The intent is not to bypass the agency’s responsibilities, but to ensure they make the exchange a priority so it moves forward,” Smith said.

He said that Out of Bounds had tried to initiate the swap through the BLM in 2021, then reattempted in 2025.

“It became apparent that the agency had competing priorities, limited resources and little willingness to initiate an administrative exchange of this complexity within a predictable timeframe,” he said.

For that reason, Smith said, Out of Bounds pursued a legislative approach.

The swap would not exchange mineral interests on any of the involved land. If the BLM land is found to be worth more than the land around the Roan Plateau.

Out of Bounds Ranch would pay the difference to the United States, preferably “to support local conservation, habitat restoration, wildlife management, and public access improvements” in the Roaring Fork Valley, Smith said.

Courtesy of U.S. Bureau of Land Management A map shows roughly what land could be swapped under the GAME Act.

An unknown future

The ranchland around the Roan Plateau differs greatly in appearance from the BLM land, but it has not been studied whether one parcel holds more ecological value than the other, as they are hard to compare.

Gilchrist said his main concerns about the GAME Act revolve around public access.

The land in the Roaring Fork Valley lies adjacent to the White River National Forest. If the swap happens, and public access is restricted, he feels recreationists in the area would be losing public land — in an area that has already been heavily privatized — and getting nothing in return.

He added that he has not spent much time hunting around the Roan Plateau, so he could not speak for its value, as there might be downvalley hunters who would find great benefit in the exchange. Still, Gilchrist said, he feels there should be more public input in the process.

Gross, Farrar and Gilchrist had just joined the non-profit EcoFlight for a fly over the lands in question. The bird’s-eye view was “eye opening,” Farrar said, as it helped him see what roads connect the Roan Plateau’s parcels, as well as how the heavily forested BLM land transitions into the dramatic drop of Glenwood Canyon.

The drafted legislation publicly surfaced in July when Smith asked Garfield County Commissioners for support . They granted it. Colorado Parks and Wildlife weighed in on the swap in September , neither supporting the legislation nor opposing it.

Hurd’s office did not respond to requests for comment. At the time of publication, he had not introduced the act.

Drew Shaw is a Report for America corps member covering public lands and other items of interest in Garfield County for the Aspen Daily News.