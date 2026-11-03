Unofficial results from 2026 Midterm Elections in Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties

These Midterm Election results are unofficial until certified. Aspen Public Radio will update this article as race results are reported.

State election officials and county clerks are reporting initial results from the 2026 Midterm Election.

The election results will be certified within the next few weeks.

Find information about results of local, regional and statewide races below.

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Garfield County

Garfield County Ballot Questions

Pitkin County (incl. Town of Snowmass Village)

Pitkin County Ballot Questions

Eagle County

Eagle County Ballot Questions

Regional Elections (incl. CD3)

Statewide Races

State Ballot Questions

Hannah Weaver / Aspen Public Radio Voters fill out their ballots inside the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Election Day, Nov. 3 2026.

County Elections

Garfield County

Garfield County commissioners

Jonathan Godes (Democrat) - 54.62%

Eric Rudd (Republican) - 45.38%

Garfield County Clerk & Recorder

Jacklyn K. Harmon (Republican) - 100%

Garfield County Treasurer

Carrie Couey (Republican) - 100%

Garfield County Assessor

Jim Yellico (Republican) - 100%

Garfield County Sheriff

Brent Baker (Republican) - 100%

Garfield County Surveyor

Jason R. Neil (Unaffiliated) - 100%

Garfield County Coroner

Robert Glassmire (Republican) - 100%

GARFIELD COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES

City of Rifle Ballot Issue 2A: Notice of Election to Increase Taxes

Should the city of Rifle increase its lodging tax by 3% for rooms or other lodging rented for less than 30 days? If passed, the total lodging tax rate would be 5.5%. The estimated $350,000 collected will go toward visitor improvements, historic preservation, special events, beautification projects and city promotion. A yes vote increases the tax - 44.33% A no vote leaves the tax as is - 55.67%



City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2B

Should Glenwood Springs increase its property tax rate by 7.9 mills? It would raise an additional $3.13 million annually for fire and emergency medical services. A yes vote increases the mill levy - 43.46% A no vote leaves the mill levy as is - 56.54%



Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4A: Funding Measure for School Teacher / Staff Salaries

Should the Garfield RE-2 School District increase property taxes in order to collect an additional $4.7 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the tax rate to achieve that financial goal. The money would go toward staff retention and pay and maintaining class sizes. A yes vote increases property taxes - 45.88% A no vote leaves property taxes as is - 54.12%



Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4B: Bond for School Building and Safety Requirements

Should the Garfield RE-2 School District secure a $118 million bond with a repayment cost up to $225 million? The money would fund capital improvements, including a new access road at Rifle High School, renovated science classrooms, career training facilities at Coal Ridge High School, among other projects. This question extends an existing bond redemption tax originally approved by voters in 2006 to repay the bond. A yes vote approves the bond and the extended bond redemption tax A no vote rejects the bond



Eagle County School District RE50J Ballot Issue 5B

Should the Eagle County School District RE50J increase property taxes enough to collect $10.1 million. It would cost taxpayers an estimated $11 per month per $1 million of assessed value. The money would go toward staff salaries, strengthening student achievement, restoring art instruction, and student mental health services. A yes vote approves a tax increase A no vote rejects the increased tax



Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

Should the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District increase property taxes by 5.9 mills through 2046? The increase would bring an additional $980,000 annually. The money would fund capital improvements and emergency medical services. A yes vote increases the tax rate by 5.9 mills through 2046. A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.



Garfield County Public Library District Ballot Issue 6B

Without increasing the tax rate, should the Garfield County Public Library District extend its existing property tax rate, which would expire in 2027? The currently imposed tax rate is 1.00 mill and is expected to bring in about $2.67 million in tax revenues in 2028. The money goes toward repairing library infrastructure, funding staff pay, buying materials and funding kids programs, among other things. A yes vote leaves the tax rate as is. A no vote allows the current tax rate to expire in 2027.



Pitkin County

Pitkin County Commissioners

Pitkin County Commissioner District 1

John Doyle - 58.23%

Rob Ittner - 41.77%

Pitkin County Commissioner District 2

Ted Mahon - Incumbent - 65.51%

Emily Kolbe - 34.49%

Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder

Ingrid K Grueter (Democrat)

Pitkin County Assessor

Deborah J Bamesberger

Pitkin County Sheriff

Michael Buglione

Town of Snowmass Village Mayor

Alyssa Shenk

Town of Snowmass Village Town Council

Two seats are open on the Town of Snowmass Village council. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Britta Gustafson - 28.09%

Thea Khan-Farooqi - 16.71%

Katie McKirahan - 10.16%

Brian McNellis - 13.61%

Susan Marolt - 31.44%

Judicial Retention

Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District

PITKIN COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES

Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Healthy Community Fund Mill Levy

Should Pitkin County increase property taxes with a new 0.853 mill levy, set to expire in 25 years? It would allow the county to collect about $5.27 million annually. The money would go toward the county’s Healthy Community Fund, which funds food services, aging programs, healthcare services, natural resources, and more. The new mill levy is estimated to bring in about $5.27 million annually. A yes vote approves the new mill levy - 65.01% A no vote would allow the existing mill levy to expire in 2027 - 34.99



City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Debt for Water Treatment Facility Project

Without increasing any taxes, should the city of Aspen secure revenue bonds and increase its debt by no more than $100 million? The total repayment cost would be up to $225 million. The money would go toward improving its water treatment facility. It would be paid back solely from water activity enterprise revenue. A yes vote approves the bond measure - 83.35% A no vote rejects the bond measure - 16.65%



Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax For Public Services Facilities

Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment. A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5% - 55.62% A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is. - 44.38%



Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 57.72% A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 42.48%



Snowmass Water and Sanitation District Ballot Issue 6A: Ziegler Reservoir Enhancement Bond

Should the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District secure bonds and increase its debt by up to $15 million, with a maximum repayment cost of $22.5 million? And should district taxes increase by up to $2 million annually? The board of directors would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money will go toward expanding Ziegler Reservoir and improving raw water quality. A yes vote approves the bonds - 75.61% A no vote rejects the bonds - 24.39%



Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B

Should the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District increase sales taxes by 0.55%? The new tax rate is estimated to bring in an additional $2.3 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 71.54% A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 28.46%



Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 69.23% A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 30.77%



Eagle County

Eagle County Clerk & Recorder

Becky Close (Unaffiliated) - 100%

Eagle County Treasurer

Teak Simonton (Democrat) - 100%

Eagle County Assessor

Andie Noakes (Democrat) - 65.04%

Christopher Buono (Republican) - 34.96%

Eagle County Sheriff

Rebecca Anderson (Democrat) - 59.55%

James Van Beek - Incumbent (Republican) - 40.45%

Eagle County Surveyor

There are no candidates for this office.

Eagle County Coroner

Claire Noble (Democrat) - 35.02%

Cristian “Chris” Ryan (Republican) - 64.98%

Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court

Inga Haagenson Causey

Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court

Inga Haagenson Causey

EAGLE COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES

Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax for Public Services Facilities

Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment. A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5% A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.



Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override

Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more. A yes vote approves the increased tax rate A no vote leaves the tax rate as is



Sage Smiley / Aspen Public Radio A sign supporting incumbent CD3 Republican Jeff Hurd in Silt on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Regional Elections

U.S. House District 3

State Board of Education District 3

State Board of Education District 7

State House District 57

Sage Smiley / Aspen Public Radio A ballot drop box in New Castle on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Statewide Races

Governor

U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper - Incumbent (Democrat) - 75.7% - called

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Jeff Bridges (Democrat) - 74.18%

Kevin Grantham (Republican)

(Republican) Jodie Barr (Libertarian)

Marilee Langner Sturgis (Approval Voting)

Attorney General

Colorado Regents District 2 (includes Eagle County)

Marty Neilson (Republican)

(Republican) Richard Friend (Libertarian)

Sage Smiley / Aspen Public Radio Parachute resident Jennifer Knox returns her ballot at Parachute's Town Hall on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

STATE BALLOT QUESTIONS

Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

Yes No

Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

Yes No

Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Yes No

Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Yes No

Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions

Yes No

Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

Yes No

Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Yes No

Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs

Yes No

Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Yes No

Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

Yes No

Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports

Yes No

Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

Yes No

Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap

Yes No

Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation

Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District