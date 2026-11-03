Unofficial results from 2026 Midterm Elections in Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties
Initial results are rolling in from the 2026 Midterm Elections in Colorado, including in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties. This article was last updated at 8:17 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026.
These Midterm Election results are unofficial until certified. Aspen Public Radio will update this article as race results are reported.
State election officials and county clerks are reporting initial results from the 2026 Midterm Election.
The election results will be certified within the next few weeks.
Find information about results of local, regional and statewide races below.
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Garfield County
Garfield County Ballot Questions
Pitkin County (incl. Town of Snowmass Village)
Pitkin County Ballot Questions
Eagle County
Eagle County Ballot Questions
Regional Elections (incl. CD3)
Statewide Races
State Ballot Questions
County Elections
Garfield County
Garfield County commissioners
- Jonathan Godes (Democrat) - 54.62%
- Eric Rudd (Republican) - 45.38%
Garfield County Clerk & Recorder
- Jacklyn K. Harmon (Republican) - 100%
Garfield County Treasurer
- Carrie Couey (Republican) - 100%
Garfield County Assessor
- Jim Yellico (Republican) - 100%
Garfield County Sheriff
- Brent Baker (Republican) - 100%
Garfield County Surveyor
- Jason R. Neil (Unaffiliated) - 100%
Garfield County Coroner
- Robert Glassmire (Republican) - 100%
GARFIELD COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES
City of Rifle Ballot Issue 2A: Notice of Election to Increase Taxes
Should the city of Rifle increase its lodging tax by 3% for rooms or other lodging rented for less than 30 days? If passed, the total lodging tax rate would be 5.5%. The estimated $350,000 collected will go toward visitor improvements, historic preservation, special events, beautification projects and city promotion.
- A yes vote increases the tax - 44.33%
- A no vote leaves the tax as is - 55.67%
City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2B
Should Glenwood Springs increase its property tax rate by 7.9 mills? It would raise an additional $3.13 million annually for fire and emergency medical services.
- A yes vote increases the mill levy - 43.46%
- A no vote leaves the mill levy as is - 56.54%
Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4A: Funding Measure for School Teacher / Staff Salaries
Should the Garfield RE-2 School District increase property taxes in order to collect an additional $4.7 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the tax rate to achieve that financial goal. The money would go toward staff retention and pay and maintaining class sizes.
- A yes vote increases property taxes - 45.88%
- A no vote leaves property taxes as is - 54.12%
Garfield School District RE-2 Ballot Issue 4B: Bond for School Building and Safety Requirements
Should the Garfield RE-2 School District secure a $118 million bond with a repayment cost up to $225 million? The money would fund capital improvements, including a new access road at Rifle High School, renovated science classrooms, career training facilities at Coal Ridge High School, among other projects. This question extends an existing bond redemption tax originally approved by voters in 2006 to repay the bond.
- A yes vote approves the bond and the extended bond redemption tax
- A no vote rejects the bond
Eagle County School District RE50J Ballot Issue 5B
Should the Eagle County School District RE50J increase property taxes enough to collect $10.1 million. It would cost taxpayers an estimated $11 per month per $1 million of assessed value. The money would go toward staff salaries, strengthening student achievement, restoring art instruction, and student mental health services.
- A yes vote approves a tax increase
- A no vote rejects the increased tax
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A
Should the Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District increase property taxes by 5.9 mills through 2046? The increase would bring an additional $980,000 annually. The money would fund capital improvements and emergency medical services.
- A yes vote increases the tax rate by 5.9 mills through 2046.
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is.
Garfield County Public Library District Ballot Issue 6B
Without increasing the tax rate, should the Garfield County Public Library District extend its existing property tax rate, which would expire in 2027? The currently imposed tax rate is 1.00 mill and is expected to bring in about $2.67 million in tax revenues in 2028. The money goes toward repairing library infrastructure, funding staff pay, buying materials and funding kids programs, among other things.
- A yes vote leaves the tax rate as is.
- A no vote allows the current tax rate to expire in 2027.
Pitkin County
Pitkin County Commissioners
Pitkin County Commissioner District 1
- John Doyle - 58.23%
- Rob Ittner - 41.77%
Pitkin County Commissioner District 2
- Ted Mahon - Incumbent - 65.51%
- Emily Kolbe - 34.49%
Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder
- Ingrid K Grueter (Democrat)
Pitkin County Assessor
- Deborah J Bamesberger
Pitkin County Sheriff
- Michael Buglione
Town of Snowmass Village Mayor
- Alyssa Shenk
Town of Snowmass Village Town Council
Two seats are open on the Town of Snowmass Village council. The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
- Britta Gustafson - 28.09%
- Thea Khan-Farooqi - 16.71%
- Katie McKirahan - 10.16%
- Brian McNellis - 13.61%
- Susan Marolt - 31.44%
Judicial Retention
- Elise Myer - 9th Judicial District
PITKIN COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES
Pitkin County Ballot Issue 1A: Healthy Community Fund Mill Levy
Should Pitkin County increase property taxes with a new 0.853 mill levy, set to expire in 25 years? It would allow the county to collect about $5.27 million annually. The money would go toward the county’s Healthy Community Fund, which funds food services, aging programs, healthcare services, natural resources, and more. The new mill levy is estimated to bring in about $5.27 million annually.
- A yes vote approves the new mill levy - 65.01%
- A no vote would allow the existing mill levy to expire in 2027 - 34.99
City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A: Debt for Water Treatment Facility Project
Without increasing any taxes, should the city of Aspen secure revenue bonds and increase its debt by no more than $100 million? The total repayment cost would be up to $225 million. The money would go toward improving its water treatment facility. It would be paid back solely from water activity enterprise revenue.
- A yes vote approves the bond measure - 83.35%
- A no vote rejects the bond measure - 16.65%
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax For Public Services Facilities
Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment.
- A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5% - 55.62%
- A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is. - 44.38%
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 57.72%
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 42.48%
Snowmass Water and Sanitation District Ballot Issue 6A: Ziegler Reservoir Enhancement Bond
Should the Snowmass Water and Sanitation District secure bonds and increase its debt by up to $15 million, with a maximum repayment cost of $22.5 million? And should district taxes increase by up to $2 million annually? The board of directors would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money will go toward expanding Ziegler Reservoir and improving raw water quality.
- A yes vote approves the bonds - 75.61%
- A no vote rejects the bonds - 24.39%
Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B
Should the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District increase sales taxes by 0.55%? The new tax rate is estimated to bring in an additional $2.3 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 71.54%
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 28.46%
Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate - 69.23%
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is - 30.77%
Eagle County
Eagle County Clerk & Recorder
- Becky Close (Unaffiliated) - 100%
Eagle County Treasurer
- Teak Simonton (Democrat) - 100%
Eagle County Assessor
- Andie Noakes (Democrat) - 65.04%
- Christopher Buono (Republican) - 34.96%
Eagle County Sheriff
- Rebecca Anderson (Democrat) - 59.55%
- James Van Beek - Incumbent (Republican) - 40.45%
Eagle County Surveyor
There are no candidates for this office.
Eagle County Coroner
- Claire Noble (Democrat) - 35.02%
- Cristian “Chris” Ryan (Republican) - 64.98%
Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court
- Inga Haagenson Causey
Judicial Retention - Eagle County Court
- Inga Haagenson Causey
EAGLE COUNTY BALLOT MEASURES
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A: Increase Sales Tax for Public Services Facilities
Should the town of Basalt increase its sales tax by 0.5% to collect up to $1.7 million annually for up to 20 years? The money would go toward improving public services, facilities and equipment.
- A yes vote increases the town’s sales tax by 0.5%
- A no vote leaves the town sales tax as is.
Roaring Fork School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 5C: Mill Levy Override
Should the Roaring Fork School District increase taxes enough to collect up to $5.6 million annually? The school district would later determine how much to increase the mill levy to achieve that financial goal. The money would fund staff retention and pay increases, strengthen academic outcomes, and attempt to eliminate achievement gaps.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Should the Basalt & Rural Fire Protection District raise sales taxes by 0.55%? The increased tax would bring in an additional $1.518 million annually. The tax would exclude groceries and other exempt items. The money would go toward ongoing facility maintenance, wildfire mitigation projects, enhanced fire suppression, buying new equipment, and more.
- A yes vote approves the increased tax rate
- A no vote leaves the tax rate as is
Regional Elections
U.S. House District 3
- Dwayne L. Romero (Democrat) - 50.4%
- Jeff Hurd - Incumbent (Republican) - 46.71%
- Corey Robinson (Libertarian) - 1.46%
- Clifton Brown (Unaffiliated) - 1.43%
State Board of Education District 3
- Barb Clementi (Democrat) - 50.49%
- Sherri M. Wright (Republican)
State Board of Education District 7
- Karla Esser (Democrat) - 59.98%
- Steve Barton (Republican)
- Ross Klopf (Libertarian)
State House District 57
- Elizabeth Velasco - Incumbent (Democrat) - 63.56%
- Russ Andrews (Republican) - 36.44%
Statewide Races
Governor
- Phil Weiser (Democrat) - 76.66%
- Victor Marx (Republican)
- Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated)
- Jeff Peckman (Unity)
- Stephen T. Hamilton (American Constitution)
- Eric Mulder (Libertarian)
- Erik Underwood (Approval Voting)
U.S. Senate
- John Hickenlooper - Incumbent (Democrat) - 75.7% - called
- Mark Baisley (Republican)
- Christopher Baum (Approval Voting)
- Bob Chew (Forward)
- Blake Huber (Libertarian)
- Adam Withrow (Unity)
Secretary of State
- Amanda Gonzalez (Democrat) - 75.45%
- James Wiley (Republican)
- Sean Vadney (Libertarian)
- Amanda Campbell (American Constitution)
- Celeste Landry (Forward)
State Treasurer
- Jeff Bridges (Democrat) - 74.18%
- Kevin Grantham (Republican)
- Jodie Barr (Libertarian)
- Marilee Langner Sturgis (Approval Voting)
Attorney General
- Jena Griswold (Democrat) - 73.39%
- Michael J. Allen (Republican)
Colorado Regents District 2 (includes Eagle County)
- Edie Hooton (Democrat) - 62.77%
- Marty Neilson (Republican)
- Richard Friend (Libertarian)
STATE BALLOT QUESTIONS
- Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting
- Yes
- No
- Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax
- Yes
- No
- Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs
- Yes
- No
- Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes
- Yes
- No
- Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor
- Yes
- No
- Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports
- Yes
- No
- Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors
- Yes
- No
- Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap
- Yes
- No
- Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation
- Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District