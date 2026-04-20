Science & Technology

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The plan would consolidate research leadership — currently dispersed across the country — in Fort Collins, Colo., while closing laboratories in Montana, Utah and Nevada.
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This as cloud seeding efforts increase
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Stretches of calm weather in the mountains might seem harmless, but they can quietly increase avalanche danger over time. And traveling in groups doesn’t always make skiers and snowshoers safer. That’s one of the key takeaways from experts in the Sierra Nevada, where one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history recently struck near Lake Tahoe.
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Hot days and polluted air may be doing more than making people uncomfortable — they could also affect mental health. A new study from the University of Utah finds that short bursts of extreme heat, combined with certain types of air pollution, are linked to an increased risk of suicide.
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Researchers say remote geography, inaccurate federal maps, and funding barriers continue to limit reliable high-speed internet in many tribal communities.